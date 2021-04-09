Benny Sings Announces Music Out April 9, 2021



Benny says that the lyrics to "Nobody's Fault" are about a person who, after being rejected, responds rationally, rather than in an emotional or sad way. "Therein lies an extra sadness for me: it's more sad to see a person falling, and saying 'I'm all right!', than someone lying on the ground and crying. The guitar solo at the end is by Tom Misch. I'm a big fan of his music, so was very excited he wanted to join me on the song." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Benny Sings has announced his new album Music, out April 9 on Stones Throw Records. Music follows Benny's 2019 Stones Throw debut, City Pop, which has over 15 million streams and received support from KCRW, the BBC and NPR Music.Today, Benny unveils a new song, "Nobody's Fault" (featuring Tom Misch). Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S80WMy6tno4Few musicians can claim to count Rex Orange County (with whom Benny co-wrote and performed on the platinum single, "Loving Is Easy"), Goldlink, Cornelius, Mayer Hawthorne, John Mayer, Rita Ora, Anderson .Paak, and Mac DeMarco as fans and collaborators, but the attraction isn't hard to understand. Benny's songs are sophisticated and easy to fall in love with, earworming melodies and sticky choruses the result of years of craft that have made him the ultimate songwriter's songwriter, with a formidable solo career. And Music is his finest work yet.Benny was busy in 2020 as he teased Music. This fall he unveiled "Rolled Up" featuring Mac DeMarco, which was shared by Pitchfork, Stereogum, HYPEBEAST and more. The title track, "Music," was released early last year and Benny performed it on a rare return appearance to NPR's Tiny Desk, with a (Home) Concert this summer. He also unveiled "Sunny Afternoon," written with Grammy Award-winning songwriter, PJ Morton.Benny says that the lyrics to "Nobody's Fault" are about a person who, after being rejected, responds rationally, rather than in an emotional or sad way. "Therein lies an extra sadness for me: it's more sad to see a person falling, and saying 'I'm all right!', than someone lying on the ground and crying. The guitar solo at the end is by Tom Misch. I'm a big fan of his music, so was very excited he wanted to join me on the song."



