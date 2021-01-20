Oxide & Neutrino Announce New Single With Leo The Lion





In early 2019, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gold-album selling South London duo, Oxide & Neutrino, return with new music and a freshly inked 3-single recordings deal with New State Music. Their first release for New State is 'Where Do We Go?' a collaboration with Leo The Lion (former collaborator with The Streets). Released 29 January, 'Where Do We Go?' is a future UKG anthem featuring vocals from Leo, an old friend of Neuch's who sang on the No.1 'Dry Your Eyes', and hits including 'Blinded By The Lights' and 'Fit But You Know It'. Fans can pre-save/pre-order now and receive a free exclusive DJ mix 'Solid Sounds Of The Underground 2021'. Remixes for 'WDWG?' will be announced soon.Following 'Where Do We Go?', Oxide & Neutrino have two further singles scheduled for 2021.Their new original music follows the radio success of Oxide's remix of Karen Harding & Digital Farm Animal's 'Undo My Heart', which had heavy support from MistaJam (premiere) and Charlie Hedges on BBC Radio 1. This follows Ox's remix of Scott & Leon's 'Voodoo', and his cheeky edit of Silk City & Dua Lipa's 'Electricity' premiered by Deeprot.In 2018, Oxide & Neutrino's 'Dilemma 2.0' was the first new music to be released after a studio hiatus, and the debut track on their own label, OxNe; the world premiere came via DJ Target on BBC 1Xtra, with the video exclusive courtesy of GRM Daily. The last 18 months have seen features with The Guardian, Complex, UKF, Rinse, and Red Bull.In early 2019, Oxide & Neutrino hit stadiums and arenas with the sold-out Kisstory Presents Blast Off UK Tour alongside Salt n Pepa, Shaggy, and many more. These shows came off the back of huge 2019 performances at Manchester's Albert Hall (a Pure Garage double-header), Eastern Electrics, Kisstory On The Common, Garage Nation, and a run of events in London and across the UK. Further live shows and festival dates have been rescheduled for 2021 (see social media).



