Ses Team Announces Clouzine International Music Awards Spring 2021 Full Winners List



Early bird submissions get space in the coming issues of Clouzine Magazine



3Mind Blight feat.

Ban Brothers Best World Fusion Song

Copus Multimedia Best

Destiny Band Oz Best Country Song

Fonz Tramontano Best Dance Song

Gary Wayne Clark Best

Kobi Arad Best Jazz Album

Louis Sauter Best Contemporary Classical Piano Album

MidLifeMix Best Electronic / Classical Fusion EP

Morild Best Instrumental Album



Russ Hewitt Best Tango /

Sal Censoprano Best Pop Album

Sangeeta Kaur Best New Age Album

Sangeeta Kaur Best New Age /

Sleuth aka Melissa Francis Best Indie Album

Sohayla Smith Best Latin Song





Studeo Best Adult Contemporary Album

Vargen feat. Anna Vild Best Country Album

Zupe and The Polka Commandos Best Polka Song New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music Magazine announces the full winners list of its 8th all genres competition. Next competition will be held in Fall 2021 and is already open to submissions.Early bird submissions get space in the coming issues of Clouzine Magazine3Mind Blight feat. Sophie Dorsten Best Pop SongBan Brothers Best World Fusion SongCopus Multimedia Best Spoken Word / Music VideoDestiny Band Oz Best Country SongFonz Tramontano Best Dance SongGary Wayne Clark Best Spoken Word RecordingKobi Arad Best Jazz AlbumLouis Sauter Best Contemporary Classical Piano AlbumMidLifeMix Best Electronic / Classical Fusion EPMorild Best Instrumental Album Roger Scannura Best Flamenco Guitar AlbumRuss Hewitt Best Tango / Music VideoSal Censoprano Best Pop AlbumSangeeta Kaur Best New Age AlbumSangeeta Kaur Best New Age / Music VideoSleuth aka Melissa Francis Best Indie AlbumSohayla Smith Best Latin Song Sophia Agranovich Best Classical Album Sophie Dorsten Best Indie SongStudeo Best Adult Contemporary AlbumVargen feat. Anna Vild Best Country AlbumZupe and The Polka Commandos Best Polka Song



