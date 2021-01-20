Ses Team Announces Clouzine International Music Awards Spring 2021 Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music
Magazine announces the full winners list of its 8th all genres competition. Next competition will be held in Fall 2021 and is already open to submissions.
Early bird submissions get space in the coming issues of Clouzine Magazine
3Mind Blight feat. Sophie
Dorsten Best Pop Song
Ban Brothers Best World Fusion Song
Copus Multimedia Best Spoken
Word / Music
Video
Destiny Band Oz Best Country Song
Fonz Tramontano Best Dance Song
Gary Wayne Clark Best Spoken
Word Recording
Kobi Arad Best Jazz Album
Louis Sauter Best Contemporary Classical Piano Album
MidLifeMix Best Electronic / Classical Fusion EP
Morild Best Instrumental Album
Roger
Scannura Best Flamenco Guitar Album
Russ Hewitt Best Tango / Music
Video
Sal Censoprano Best Pop Album
Sangeeta Kaur Best New Age Album
Sangeeta Kaur Best New Age / Music
Video
Sleuth aka Melissa Francis Best Indie Album
Sohayla Smith Best Latin Song
Sophia
Agranovich Best Classical Album
Sophie
Dorsten Best Indie Song
Studeo Best Adult Contemporary Album
Vargen feat. Anna Vild Best Country Album
Zupe and The Polka Commandos Best Polka Song