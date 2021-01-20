Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Music Industry 20/01/2021

Ses Team Announces Clouzine International Music Awards Spring 2021 Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music Magazine announces the full winners list of its 8th all genres competition. Next competition will be held in Fall 2021 and is already open to submissions.
Early bird submissions get space in the coming issues of Clouzine Magazine

3Mind Blight feat. Sophie Dorsten Best Pop Song
Ban Brothers Best World Fusion Song
Copus Multimedia Best Spoken Word / Music Video
Destiny Band Oz Best Country Song
Fonz Tramontano Best Dance Song
Gary Wayne Clark Best Spoken Word Recording
Kobi Arad Best Jazz Album
Louis Sauter Best Contemporary Classical Piano Album
MidLifeMix Best Electronic / Classical Fusion EP
Morild Best Instrumental Album
Roger Scannura Best Flamenco Guitar Album
Russ Hewitt Best Tango / Music Video
Sal Censoprano Best Pop Album
Sangeeta Kaur Best New Age Album
Sangeeta Kaur Best New Age / Music Video
Sleuth aka Melissa Francis Best Indie Album
Sohayla Smith Best Latin Song
Sophia Agranovich Best Classical Album
Sophie Dorsten Best Indie Song
Studeo Best Adult Contemporary Album
Vargen feat. Anna Vild Best Country Album
Zupe and The Polka Commandos Best Polka Song






