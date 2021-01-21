Air Supply To Stream 'Love Letters' Worldwide Online Concert, Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021





The streaming event dubbed "Love Letters" by Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell is to celebrate Valentine's Day by sharing their many hit love songs with the global audience. In the spirit of Valentine's Day, during the performance Hitchcock and Russell will read select touching love letters supplied by long-time







Russell Hitchcock explains, "We've been longing to get back on stage and once again harness that positive energy between our band and the audience. The 'Love Letters' event is a fab way to make up for lost time and reach as many music lovers as we can before getting back on the road in earnest later this year."



Graham Russell adds, "Russell and I have always felt our songs such as 'Making Love,' 'All Out of Love,' 'Lost In Love,' 'Two Less Lonely People.' 'Just As I Am,' and so on, are meant to be shared with someone you love or those you want to love you. When the songs are experienced live it tends to be an amazing experience. We intend to recreate these emotions and excitement with the 'Love Letters' online concert."

Tickets for Air Supply's first online streaming concert, as well as other details are available at AIRSUPPLYMUSIC.COM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Air Supply, the internationally successful rock duo from Australia is sharing their first live concert since the Pandemic began, in an online Internet performance on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The performance times are 8 PM in London, Los Angeles, New York and Sydney. The worldwide audience can select the city show-time that works best for their own time-zone. The concert will emanate from the Florida Theater in Jacksonville, FL, with all Covid-related precautions taken at the venue.The streaming event dubbed "Love Letters" by Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell is to celebrate Valentine's Day by sharing their many hit love songs with the global audience. In the spirit of Valentine's Day, during the performance Hitchcock and Russell will read select touching love letters supplied by long-time Air Supply fans (affectionately known as Air Heads). Air Supply who celebrated their 45th Anniversary last year is known to perform over 100 concerts every year around the world and like many performers have been sidelined since March of 2020.Russell Hitchcock explains, "We've been longing to get back on stage and once again harness that positive energy between our band and the audience. The 'Love Letters' event is a fab way to make up for lost time and reach as many music lovers as we can before getting back on the road in earnest later this year."Graham Russell adds, "Russell and I have always felt our songs such as 'Making Love,' 'All Out of Love,' 'Lost In Love,' 'Two Less Lonely People.' 'Just As I Am,' and so on, are meant to be shared with someone you love or those you want to love you. When the songs are experienced live it tends to be an amazing experience. We intend to recreate these emotions and excitement with the 'Love Letters' online concert."Tickets for Air Supply's first online streaming concert, as well as other details are available at AIRSUPPLYMUSIC.COM



