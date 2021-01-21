Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 21/01/2021

Air Supply To Stream 'Love Letters' Worldwide Online Concert, Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021

Air Supply To Stream 'Love Letters' Worldwide Online Concert, Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Air Supply, the internationally successful rock duo from Australia is sharing their first live concert since the Pandemic began, in an online Internet performance on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The performance times are 8 PM in London, Los Angeles, New York and Sydney. The worldwide audience can select the city show-time that works best for their own time-zone. The concert will emanate from the Florida Theater in Jacksonville, FL, with all Covid-related precautions taken at the venue.

The streaming event dubbed "Love Letters" by Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell is to celebrate Valentine's Day by sharing their many hit love songs with the global audience. In the spirit of Valentine's Day, during the performance Hitchcock and Russell will read select touching love letters supplied by long-time Air Supply fans (affectionately known as Air Heads).

Air Supply who celebrated their 45th Anniversary last year is known to perform over 100 concerts every year around the world and like many performers have been sidelined since March of 2020.

Russell Hitchcock explains, "We've been longing to get back on stage and once again harness that positive energy between our band and the audience. The 'Love Letters' event is a fab way to make up for lost time and reach as many music lovers as we can before getting back on the road in earnest later this year."

Graham Russell adds, "Russell and I have always felt our songs such as 'Making Love,' 'All Out of Love,' 'Lost In Love,' 'Two Less Lonely People.' 'Just As I Am,' and so on, are meant to be shared with someone you love or those you want to love you. When the songs are experienced live it tends to be an amazing experience. We intend to recreate these emotions and excitement with the 'Love Letters' online concert."
Tickets for Air Supply's first online streaming concert, as well as other details are available at AIRSUPPLYMUSIC.COM






Most read news of the week
Amazon Teams Up With Pharrell Williams' Yellow And Georgia Tech To Launch New Music Remix Competition
Kaiya Unleashes Brand New Music Video 'Introspect'
Nina Herzog Releases Second Single "Least Resistance," From Forthcoming Debut EP 'Together Away,' Due Out March 12, 2021
Force Of Nature, Franki Pineapple, Fights Back With New Single "Evil Love"
DaBaby Has Returned With His First New Song Of 2021 "Masterpiece"
Keez MC Releases New Music Project, 'What The F**k Is A Two Song EP?'
Sorceress Of Sin Release 'Empyre Of Stones' Lyric Video
Pop Duo FaB Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Persuasion'
Miles Releases Official Music Video For "Desperados"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0188680 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011670589447021 secs