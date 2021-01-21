Charlie Hustle, Dboy Lac & Bun B Link Up "On God"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
HOUSTON, TX. (Top40 Charts) Charlie Hustle & Dboy Lac have linked up with Bun B for the track "On God" off their new album 'Timeless'.
The track, part of their 'Timeless' joint album , features a UGK sounding beat produced by Charlie Hustle.
The 12 track album features other artists including Mannie Fresh, Birdman & Juvenile and was released independently under HCR ENT LLC.

Charlie Hustle grew up on the "Cash Money" New Orleans' sound of Mannie Fresh, who is featured on two tracks. With additional features from southern rappers Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, and Bun B, the album showcases southern hip hop's trademark sounds.

Track #1 'Life is Hard' - features Cash Money Records heavyweight Birdman.
Track #2 'Greedy With It' and Track #9 'They Don't Like It' - has Mannie Fresh dropping vintage verses reminiscent of his Big Tymers era days.
Track #3 'Problem' - gets laced with New Orleans great Juvenile's 'dense electro-funk.'
Track #5 'On God' - features the smooth, soulful beats of Houston hip hop legend Bun B of UGK.






