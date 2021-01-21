Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 21/01/2021

Seddy Hendrinx Releases New Visual For 'Run It Up'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Generation Now/Asylum Records artist, Seddy Hendrinx, releases his latest visual for "Run It Up" featuring G Herbo, on his birthday.

The song, which comes from his last EP release, Say Less, is directed by Chidiebere Udogwu. In the video, Seddy, Super-Producer Jetsonmade and G Herbo are seen in black and white, with luxury cars and cash to go along with the lyrics.

Seddy has been quickly gaining attention from the music industry with his undeniable raps and beats.

Complex Magazine named Seddy as one of the top artists to watch for 2021, alongside some of todays hottest acts in music. Seddy is also gearing up for another EP set to release later this year.






