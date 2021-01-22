Callum Bishop New Track "Dreams"





Itg, formed of brothers Leon and Alex Mallet from Norfolk. The pair were first seen on X factor 2017 as a duo, with Leon going the whole way through onto the live shows! Since the show they have been working both separately and together on new music.



Callum Bishop & Itg linking up with their brand new single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Callum Bishop is a young Dance Music DJ & Producer from Norfolk, scoring thousands of streams online over the last few years, and playing in clubs all a cross the UK and Ibiza.Itg, formed of brothers Leon and Alex Mallet from Norfolk. The pair were first seen on X factor 2017 as a duo, with Leon going the whole way through onto the live shows! Since the show they have been working both separately and together on new music.Callum Bishop & Itg linking up with their brand new single " Dreams ". this came about during a studio session with the 3 of them, "Leon"1 half of Itg" sang Dreams at judges houses on X factor 2017 came up with the hook over the instrumental and the rest was history! Leon also received support from the original artist " Gabrielle " after singing Dreams on the show!



