News
Pop / Rock 22/01/2021

Callum Bishop New Track "Dreams"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Callum Bishop is a young Dance Music DJ & Producer from Norfolk, scoring thousands of streams online over the last few years, and playing in clubs all a cross the UK and Ibiza.

Itg, formed of brothers Leon and Alex Mallet from Norfolk. The pair were first seen on X factor 2017 as a duo, with Leon going the whole way through onto the live shows! Since the show they have been working both separately and together on new music.

Callum Bishop & Itg linking up with their brand new single "Dreams". this came about during a studio session with the 3 of them, "Leon"1 half of Itg" sang Dreams at judges houses on X factor 2017 came up with the hook over the instrumental and the rest was history! Leon also received support from the original artist "Gabrielle" after singing Dreams on the show!






