Yungblud Shares Video For "Acting Like That" Featuring Machine Gun Kelly

"acting like that" is from YUNGBLUD's December 2020 album release, Weird! (Interscope/Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YUNGBLUD shares the video for "acting like that" featuring Machine Gun Kelly. Directed by YUNGBLUD , Gavin Gottlich and Ross Anderson, the music video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Viacom CBS Times Square billboard. YUNGBLUD's portion of the video was filmed in London and MGK and Travis Barker were shot in Los Angeles. The last time the trio performed together was for their platinum single, "I Think I'm Okay.""This song is a direct representation of what happens when me, MGK and Travis get in a room together, says YUNGLBUD. "an accumulation of mad electricity and energy. we couldn't be together right now so instead of super imposing one of us in a weird green screen video we did zombie apocalypse.""acting like that" is from YUNGBLUD's December 2020 album release, Weird! (Interscope/Universal Music Canada) which debuted at No.1 on the UK Album Charts.



