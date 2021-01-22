Lilhuddy Releases First Official Single "21st Century Vampire" Song And Music Video Out Now





His music is a perfect hybrid of pop, punk, and alternative with an underlying message encouraging authenticity and self-acceptance. "21st Century Vampire" serves as a metaphor for the punks and outcasts who need a place to fit in and was co-written by Chase along with Nick Long, Jake Torrey and Andy Selzter. The track is available now at all digital retail providers via Immersive/Geffen Records/Universal Music.



LILHUDDY says, "It's okay to be different. That's the message I'm relaying. In a lot of ways, I'm a very misunderstood kid too. People don't know the whole story or who I really am. I've always wanted to be my full self.



The "21st Century Vampire" music video, which was directed by the famed Joseph Kahn, features Chase frozen in youth as a vampire in a modern punk world. Bored, outcasted and unable to connect with anyone, the video follows LILHUDDY as he tries to navigate his lonely immortal life. He eventually finds himself on-stage amongst other fellow misfits, unifying them through a performance of the power punk anthem.



Growing up in the Northern California town of Stockton, LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) recognized the power of his voice at a young age. Dad played guitar, ukulele, and banjo, while mom went to college on a music scholarship and his big sister sang in choir. Despite overwhelming shyness, Chase sang along with his family at home, boasting the best range in the house. At the same time, he developed a passion for a wide swath of influences, ranging from blink-182, My Chemical Romance, All American Rejects, Pierce The Veil, and

Starting an account for fun, LILHUDDY posted content at a prolific pace, amassing over 1,000 videos and generating over 1.5 billion likes to date. Tattooed, nails painted, and always flexing cutting-edge fashion, Chase immediately commands attention with an unmistakable presence.

