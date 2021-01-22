Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 22/01/2021

James Pepper Releases 'Games & Music' EP

James Pepper Releases 'Games & Music' EP
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gallery Recordings and Sydney producer James Pepper are back in business. After honouring Pep with the maiden release on the label (GLRY001), the two parties are linking up once more, serving up another plate of delicious club cuisine titled Games & Music (GLRY004).

It's been a steady rise for the east coast kid, gifted with a knack for writing well-engineered 4x4 house records. Armed with a prowess for production, James's tracks have been played out by a host of dance music elite including Kettama, Tensnake, Fisher, Horse Meat Disco and close collaborator Black Loops. Word on the street, is these two have something special brewing behind closed doors...

The Games & Music (GLRY004) EP is a vaccine for club withdrawals. It's the Pep you know, love and have so dearly missed. Like a bull at a gate, the curtain raiser "Infinite" brings the beef. A stew of spacey synths, crisp bass and lush piano intertwine beautifully, almost demanding dance. With deft touch, James sprinkles the tune with bizarre percussive elements, that sound like a troupe of insects engaged in lively conversation.

Before you've had time to come up for air, the cheekily titled 'Messi To City' arrives. Prepared on a bed of compressed drums and an almighty kick, James gets trigger happy on his KORG, bringing both light and dark, encouraging all those in attendance to get their asses on the dancefloor. A tongue in cheek groove, reminding us all not to take things too seriously.
Over on the B side comes 'Nature's Calling', as Pep glides into downtempo territory, a space he's yet to explore until now. With hints of DJ Python and K-Lone production, this one's right in the pocket. Utilising breakbeat bedding and steel drums, James takes us on an auditory tour through gorgeous rainforest, populated by a host of exotic birds.

Rounding out the four-tracker is the lead single 'Triple Take'. The curtain closer walks a lovely tightrope between loungey house and club records that pump that little bit harder. Introducing shimmering synth play to old-school dial tones, 'Triple Take' bubbles away spreading positivity in all directions.

Having already garnered support from tastemaking editorials in Resident Advisor, EELF and Bolting Bits plus radio play from top notch stations (Triple J, FBI, NTS, Rinse FM, Boiler Room) Pep is set to have DJ's across the globe licking their lips for when we can all party proper.

The artwork for this EP was imagined by Sam Bratby. Inspired by Modernist Coffee Table Books, the hard line geometric shapes reflect the kick heavy, bassline-lead opening tracks. This visual layer is contrasted with a liquid gradient overlay, alluding to more delicate moments later in the track-listing






