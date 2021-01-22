Billie Eilish & Rosalia Join For 'Los Vas A Olvidar'





With the May 2018 release of Rosalía's innovative breakthrough single "Malamente (Cap.1: Augurio)" - and the fall arrival of her landmark album "El Mal Querer," fans worldwide quickly embraced Rosalía's phenomenal vocal capability meshed with her now fully realized fusion of classic Flamenco and other timeless music styles of Spain, with R&B, hip-hop, contemporary Latin-American rhythms and electronic beats. Coupled with Rosalía's strong influences from industrial visual arts, female empowerment, fashion and choreography, it became clear to critics that: "Rosalía is a complicated genius... El Mal Querer is a boundary-breaking modern masterpiece ... that has resonated like a shockwave... it stands out from virtually everything else on the global pop landscape ." Within the subsequent two years, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally acclaimed, GRAMMY Award winning artists Billie Eilish [Darkroom/Interscope Records] and Rosalía [Columbia Records] have joined forces for 'Lo Vas A Olvidar.' The alluring new collaboration is out now across all platforms worldwide and previewed earlier this week on the official trailer for HBO's hit show EUPHORIA and its upcoming special episode, "Part 2: Jules," which premieres January 24. The official music video was directed by award winning Nabil, and stars both Billie Eilish and Rosalía.In other Billie Eilish news, the 19-year-old pop-phenom follows her 2020 history-making GRAMMY Award wins with 4 additional nominations for the 2021 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Billie Eilish was nominated in 4 categories for her critically acclaimed song 'everything i wanted' (Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance) and her official James Bond theme song 'No Time To Die' (Best Song Written For Visual Media). The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are set to take place and air on CBS on March 14.Next month sees the worldwide premiere of her highly anticipated documentary film, "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry." Directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the film will be released in theaters by NEON and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021. Billie Eilish has also announced she will be releasing her first ever personal photo-filled book, titled BILLIE EILISH on May 11. While Rosalía has spent a large majority of the last year immersed in the creative process of writing and recording her eagerly-awaited next album, she also notably closed out 2020 by leading the field of LATIN GRAMMY winners for the second year in a row, joining Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and the Weeknd on collaborative tracks, and becoming the first-ever all-Spanish language music artist to grace the COVER of VOGUE in the United States, with the unveiling of the January 2021 "Vogue Values" issue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Last week also saw Rolling Stone declare her upcoming full length release as "One of the Most Anticipated Albums of 2021." Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest stars to emerge since the release of her debut single " Ocean Eyes " in 2015 and continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout to 2019 when Billie's album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries and was the most streamed album of the year. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother Finneas in their childhood home in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish went on to make history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Within the subsequent two years, Rosalia has garnered a GRAMMY Award, performance, a first-ever Best New Artist nomination for a Spanish Language artist, and eight Latin Grammys, including Album of the Year, 2 MTV VMA's, multiple magazine covers, Coachella and Lollapalooza festival appearances, the most watched global YouTube video of 2019 for a female artist, landmark brand partnerships with Nike and MAC's "Viva Glam" campaign, and "Best Music of the Decade" picks from Rolling Stone, Billboard, GQ, The LA Times, Pitchfork and more... and that's just the beginning .



