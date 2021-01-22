Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jaden Miguel Releases Newest EP, Disguised Memories Ft. The Game

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian rap/hip-hop artist Jaden Miguel releases new EP, Disguised Memories. Disguised Memories, the 5-track EP showcases Jaden's lower and higher energy sides. He portrays the concepts he creates and is transparent with his storytelling.

The lower energy displayed in Disguised Memories comes from a place of frustration, mystery, and carelessness. He opens up about the struggles he doesn't usually showcase in his daily life.

Jaden was discovered by American rapper, The Game, and had the opportunity to collaborate with him on Disguised Memories. Jaden was excited and honored to work with The Game, saying, "It was the best part about this project, he is literally one of my favourite artists of all time. He was an idol for me growing up and the fact that I have him as a feature on my first ever EP literally has star struck me!"
Disguised Memories is available now on all major platforms. Follow Jaden Miguel on Instagram for updates on his expanding career.

From a young age Jaden learned how to rap, sharpening his passion for songwriting and memorization. Since then, he has continued pursuing dreams of a professional music career and has made sacrifices to showcase his journey through his projects. Jaden's proudest accomplishment so far with starting his career at a young age is being discovered by one of his Idols and favorite artists "The Game" and being able to feature him in the making of "Disguised Memories." Jaden enjoys showcasing his music to his current supportive fans and looks forward to showcasing his talents in his new upcoming projects this year.






