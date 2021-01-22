Autumn Knight's New Single 'I Believe' Wins January "Best Song Of The Month" And Drops Lyric Video



"I Believe is a heartfelt pop ballad that has a positive, uplifting message. The recording starts intimately with just piano and vocal, and then gradually builds momentum and emotion, leading into a full arrangement and choral harmonies by the final chorus. This song provides a fine showcase for Knight's expressive lead vocals and her piano playing," says Dale Kawashima, Editor, SongwriterUniverse.



Adding to the buzz, fans can watch Autumn Knight's new Lyric Video -- a beautiful compilation of black and white photos depicting the story of I Believe.

"I am thrilled my latest song won best song of the month from SongwriterUniverse.' I Believe' was inspired by overcoming some of the toughest times of my life with strength & resilience. I hope this song is an anthem for others that no matter what - you can move forward especially after this difficult pandemic," said Knight.



A silver lining in the Pandemic -- Autumn is professionally managed by



Following a successful debut of Autumn's latest album, 'Here and Now' in November 2019, her 2020 tour was unfortunately postponed due to the pandemic. Levin and Knight were introduced by a mutual friend,



• Click the link to learn more and listen to 'I Believe', https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/autumn-knight-2021.htm.

• Follow Autumn Knight on Instagram, @AutumnKnight_

• Stream, save and share her music on all major music platforms.



About Autumn Knight - American Electro-Pop Singer-Songwriter/Actor

Visit www.autumnknight.com for more information.

Autumn Knight is a professionally trained vocalist, pianist and guitarist. Growing up in a music-loving family, she began singing and dancing before she could talk.

Autumn is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of



Giving back is very important to Autumn. She volunteered consistently for three years every week mentoring homeless teens with the nonprofit, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville based American Electro-Pop singer-songwriter Autumn Knight's latest single 'I Believe' (co-written by Christie Huff of Los Angeles) has won January "Best Song of the Month" by SongwriterUniverse."I Believe is a heartfelt pop ballad that has a positive, uplifting message. The recording starts intimately with just piano and vocal, and then gradually builds momentum and emotion, leading into a full arrangement and choral harmonies by the final chorus. This song provides a fine showcase for Knight's expressive lead vocals and her piano playing," says Dale Kawashima, Editor, SongwriterUniverse.Adding to the buzz, fans can watch Autumn Knight's new Lyric Video -- a beautiful compilation of black and white photos depicting the story of I Believe."I am thrilled my latest song won best song of the month from SongwriterUniverse.' I Believe' was inspired by overcoming some of the toughest times of my life with strength & resilience. I hope this song is an anthem for others that no matter what - you can move forward especially after this difficult pandemic," said Knight.A silver lining in the Pandemic -- Autumn is professionally managed by Robyn Levin, Brand Developer. "My manager, Robyn Levin is such a blessing in my life. I am so excited that we have joined forces to continue to share the music with the world and give back on a global level. It's rare in this industry to find someone you truly feel a special connection with and understands the vision of the music. Together I know we will continue to do major things," per Autumn.Following a successful debut of Autumn's latest album, 'Here and Now' in November 2019, her 2020 tour was unfortunately postponed due to the pandemic. Levin and Knight were introduced by a mutual friend, Danielle Lin, Syndicated Radio Host/Podcaster, 'Danielle Lin Show'. Lin instinctively knew they had a magical connection and were destined to work together. "We had an immediate bond and a shared vision for Autumn's talent in music and acting. Together, we forged a new digital path hosting virtual concerts, fundraisers, brand collaborations, creating new music and keeping the fans engaged. This song, 'I Believe' showcases Autumn's strong vocal range and heartfelt lyrics at a time when so many people need hope and inspiration, says Levin. Fans can connect with Autumn on social media:• Click the link to learn more and listen to 'I Believe', https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/autumn-knight-2021.htm.• Follow Autumn Knight on Instagram, @AutumnKnight_• Stream, save and share her music on all major music platforms.About Autumn Knight - American Electro-Pop Singer-Songwriter/ActorVisit www.autumnknight.com for more information.Autumn Knight is a professionally trained vocalist, pianist and guitarist. Growing up in a music-loving family, she began singing and dancing before she could talk.Autumn is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. Knight has teamed up with some of the best in the industry, including Grammy Award winners and mastering engineers Bernie Grundman and Mike Bozzi — whose combined clients include Madonna, Prince, Lana Del Ray, and Kendrick Lamar. 'I Believe' was produced by Nashville-based producer, Austin Shawn. Autumn debuted her latest album, 'HERE AND NOW' on November 8th, 2019 with an exclusive performance at Warwick LA and headlined at the Troubadour.Giving back is very important to Autumn. She volunteered consistently for three years every week mentoring homeless teens with the nonprofit, Doors of Change. Autumn believes music has the power to heal and is committed to doing her part to share the gift of music with others. She was a featured artist at the 2020 Virtual Concert of Hope for Doors of Change and Symposium Fundraiser, which helped raise over $100,000. "The results of her music mentoring helped the teens gain trust and confidence to then become productive citizens and college graduates," says Jeffrey Sitcov, President & Founder, Doors of Change.



