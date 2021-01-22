Django Django Unveil New Single "Free From Gravity"





Following on the heels of the pulsing album title track, "Free From Gravity" represents an arresting about turn for the band - a beautiful anthem about escape and perhaps the most complete expression of the album's central themes coming together. Beautiful cascading bleep melodies and strings wrap around the funkiest stop-start drum machine and a relentlessly infectious bassline to perfectly embody the bittersweet theme of yearning to "escape everything that's weighing you down." The band explain: "it's really about the planet being in such a mess that we eventually have to leave".



The track comes accompanied by a stunning music video by British director Jim Canty that was shot on location in Mystic, Connecticut over the holiday period. It documents a day in the life of an adorable child dressed in a green alien costume…or is it a child?



Glowing in the Dark will be released via Because



'Glowing in the Dark' tracklist:

Spirals

Right The Wrongs

Got Me Worried

Waking Up (feat.

Free From Gravity

Headrush

The Ark

Night Of The Buffalo

The World Will Turn

Kick The Devil Out

Glowing In The Dark

Hold Fast

Asking For More. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As we get closer to the release of Django Django's highly anticipated fourth album, 'Glowing in the Dark' (12 Feb), we release Free From Gravity, the third single in the album campaign.Following on the heels of the pulsing album title track, "Free From Gravity" represents an arresting about turn for the band - a beautiful anthem about escape and perhaps the most complete expression of the album's central themes coming together. Beautiful cascading bleep melodies and strings wrap around the funkiest stop-start drum machine and a relentlessly infectious bassline to perfectly embody the bittersweet theme of yearning to "escape everything that's weighing you down." The band explain: "it's really about the planet being in such a mess that we eventually have to leave".The track comes accompanied by a stunning music video by British director Jim Canty that was shot on location in Mystic, Connecticut over the holiday period. It documents a day in the life of an adorable child dressed in a green alien costume…or is it a child?Glowing in the Dark will be released via Because Music on 12 February 2021 on limited edition glow-in-the-dark vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD and digital download/streaming on all usual platforms.'Glowing in the Dark' tracklist:SpiralsRight The WrongsGot Me WorriedWaking Up (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)Free From GravityHeadrushThe ArkNight Of The BuffaloThe World Will TurnKick The Devil OutGlowing In The DarkHold FastAsking For More.



