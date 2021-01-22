Earthless Kick Off Live In The Mojave Desert Livestream Concert Film Series On 1/23, Share Trailer Video Clip





The San Diego-based krautrock trio EARTHLESS feature the talents of Nebula guitarist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Diego-based heavy psych rock trio EARTHLESS this Saturday, January 23 will launch VOLUME 1 of five livestream concert film experiences that are part of the LIVE IN THE MOJAVE DESERT: VOL.1-5. The stream will include over an hour of performance footage filmed and recorded throughout day and night from the natural amphitheater of California's Mojave Desert backed by a visual performance from the Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show.This psychedelic rock'n'roll happening will also include a virtual 'fly-on-the-wall' hangout session with EARTHLESS and personalities from the California Desert Rock scene as they discuss their favorite concert films and share some of their favorite video clips and other trippy footage. Tickets are available now which allow replay access to the entire stream for 48 hours beginning on the 21st at 12:00 P.M. PT (3:00 P.M. ET) at this link: https://www.tixr.com/groups/cdwa/events/cdwa-records-presents-live-in-the-mojave-desert-20473."Having the opportunity to set up out in the desert and play how we do was one of the best experiences ever actually," says EARTHLESS drummer Mario Rubalcaba. "Adding to it the Mad Alchemy liquid lights and the surroundings made for a very satisfying day/night of jamming. Thankful for the label preserving the night by filming and recording this. I hope people can enjoy the release as much as we did doing it."Inspired by Pink Floyd's Live at Pompeii 1972 concert documentary film, the LIVE IN THE MOJAVE DESERT: VOLUMES 1-5 series will air bi-weekly with additional volumes including NEBULA (February 6), SPIRIT MOTHER (February 20), MOUNTAIN TAMER (March 6) and STONER (March 20)—the new project from ex-Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri."In October 2020 we filmed and recorded five bands in four days, deep in the deep sand and iconic rocks of the desert," shares LIVE IN THE MOJAVE DESERT producer RYAN JONES. "It was a major undertaking to bring this many people and this much gear out to a very remote desert location. Including the bands, we had 25 people onsite daily. With only one road in, everyone and all the gear had to come up a half mile long hill of deep sand-30 miles from nowhere. We had to hire local desert guys with huge 4×4 pickups to help. The Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show projected on a four-story high, double pyramid of boulders and we had a crack squad of filmmakers, photographers and recording engineers there to capture it all. It was insane, but it was worth it to see our favorite bands play again!"Tickets are on-sale now for each individual stream or bundled as a series pass with the option to add-on a limited Edition 'Desert Lizard' event poster featuring artwork by John Howard (QOTSA, Primus, Melvins) as seen below. Get yours now at: https://www.tixr.com/groups/cdwa/events/cdwa-records-presents-live-in-the-mojave-desert-20473.The San Diego-based krautrock trio EARTHLESS feature the talents of Nebula guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, Electric Nazarene bass player Mike Eginton and Hot Snakes/Clikitat Ikatowi drummer Mario Rubalcaba (who also played with Rocket from the Crypt under the alias Ruby Mars). The band's debut, a collection of jam-heavy instrumentals titled Sonic Prayer, was released on the Gravity label in 2005. It was followed in 2007 by Rhythms From A Cosmic Sky which marked the band's first release for Tee Pee Records. Live at Roadburn appeared the following year showcasing the band's strength as a live act. From The Ages, the band's third studio long-player, arrived in 2013 with a pair of concert albums, Live at Freak Valley and Live at Tym Guitars in Brisbane, Australia, arriving in 2015. The following year saw the trio release a split LP with fellow West Coast psych-rockers Harsh Toke, and in 2018 they issued their fourth full-length outing Black Heaven.



