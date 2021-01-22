Eric Church Announces Three-Album Project "Heart & Soul"





In keeping with his longtime commitment to put fans first, Church created the middle album, &, specifically for the Church Choir and will make it available exclusively to those fans and only as a vinyl record on Tuesday, April 20. The other two albums,



Along with prioritizing his fans, just as important to Church is the constant desire to push the limits of his artistry, an effort that was on full display during the month-long creative process that went into the creation of this collection.

"I've always been intrigued when a song is born in a writer room - there is a magic that happens there," shares Church of the unique process that went into making this project. "I wanted to put that in the studio form. So, every day, we would write a song in the morning and we would record the song that night. Doing it that way allowed for the songwriters to get involved in the studio process and the musicians to be involved in the creative process. You felt a little bit like you were secretly doing something that was special, and you knew it… You started going, 'hmm, wait 'til the world finds out about this.'"



The final result of that inclusive process is a three-part, 24-song collection from the man Stereogum praises as "the most consistently interesting star in the Nashville ecosystem" which features an elite list of songwriters who joined the secluded marathon writing and recording sessions. Also part of the recording process for the project anchored solely by Church, with no features, were his longtime producer Jay Joyce and backing vocalist



"The interesting thing about this process is that Jay kept asking me the last three or four days, 'Are we done?' and at that time I didn't know what the project was," notes Church. "I kept saying 'God, this is going to be really hard. There's a lot here. Is this a double album? And if it's a double album, how do we leave out these five or six songs?' I am the hardest critic on making sure every song deserves to be on the record, and I beat this thing to death going 'this can't be that good.' But, it was just a special, special time and a special, special project that I think will be among our best."



Concluding his video message to fans, Church reflected, "It's been a long 10 months. With the power of music and love for each other, we will get through this, we will gather again soon. I cannot wait to play this music for you live."



That belief in the unifying power of music will be on display again in the coming weeks, as Church takes to the field at Tampa Bay's Raymond









Russian Roulette (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

People Break (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

Stick That In Your Country Song (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

Never Break

Crazyland (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

Bunch Of Nothing (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

Love



& - Track List

Through My Ray-Bans (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

Doing Life With Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

Do Side (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Kiss Her Goodbye (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Mad Man (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Lone Wolf (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)



Soul - Track List

Rock & Roll Found Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

Look Good And You Know It (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton,

Bright Side Girl (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde,

Break It Kind Of Guy (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

Hell Of A View (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

Where I Wanna Be (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

Jenny (Eric Church)

Bad Mother Trucker (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)







Vocals: Eric Church

Additional Vocals: Casey Beathard,

Acoustic Guitar: Bryan Sutton, Casey Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Eric Church, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Jeff Hyde, Jeffrey Steele, Kenny Vaughn, Luke Dick

Electric Guitar: Charlie Worsham, Driver Williams, Eric Church, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Kenny Vaughn, Luke Dick, Rob McNelley

Steel Guitar: Luke Dick

Slide Guitar: Jeff Cease

Banjo: Charlie Worsham, Jeff Hyde

Mandolin: Bryan Sutton, Charlie Worsham, Jeff Hyde

Dobro: Bryan Sutton

Resonator: Bryan Sutton

Bass: Lee Hendricks

Synth Bass: Billy Justineau

Drums:

Percussion:

Tambourine: Jay Joyce

Piano: Billy Justineau, Moose Brown

Mellotron: Billy Justineau

Electric Organ: Billy Justineau, Jay Joyce, Moose Brown

Keyboards: Jay Joyce

Synthesizer: Billy Justineau, Jay Joyce

Programming: Jay Joyce

Hand Claps: Billy Justineau, Brian Snoody, Casey Beathard, Charlie Worsham,



Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current GRAMMY nominee



Just as unique as Church's approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road. During his most recent outing, 2019's



