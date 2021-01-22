Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 22/01/2021

Ellie Goulding And Silk City Have Announced Their New Single 'New Love'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After leaving plenty of clues on social media, the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker and Mark Ronson and Diplo's side project have confirmed the track will arrive on Friday (22.01.21) along with a music video.

The 'Burn' singer had shared a snap of herself looking regal with massive curls in her hair whilst pretending to sip on a fake milk carton with Mark and Diplo's faces and the word "Missing" on the side and Silk City on the front.
She wrote: "Got milk? https://thenewloveclub.com."

Upon clicking the hyperlink, fans are directed to the website's homepage to pre-save the song.

'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker Mark had also shared a brief clip of the instrumental from the track on Twitter.

In reference to the global pandemic and clubs being shut, he captioned the video: "..and we're back. Heard you needed to dance?"
Silk City previously had a Grammy-winning hit with 'Electricity' featuring Dua Lipa in 2018.
And last year, Diplo teased that the supergroup had been "playing" around with a new track which they created whilst doing writing demos for Dua's second album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

He spilled: "We actually did some writing demos for that album. But we have something new that might be another Silk City record.
We're playing with that. It's really about her project, so I think that's going to come out first, and then see what hits."
For Ellie, it marks her first new music since her 2020 album, 'Brightest Blue'.

