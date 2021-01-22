Ellie Goulding And Silk City Have Announced Their New Single 'New Love'





The 'Burn' singer had shared a snap of herself looking regal with massive curls in her hair whilst pretending to sip on a fake milk carton with Mark and Diplo's faces and the word "

She wrote: "Got milk? https://thenewloveclub.com."



Upon clicking the hyperlink, fans are directed to the website's homepage to pre-save the song.



'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker Mark had also shared a brief clip of the instrumental from the track on Twitter.



In reference to the global pandemic and clubs being shut, he captioned the video: "..and we're back. Heard you needed to dance?"

Silk City previously had a Grammy-winning hit with 'Electricity' featuring

And last year, Diplo teased that the supergroup had been "playing" around with a new track which they created whilst doing writing demos for Dua's second album, 'Future Nostalgia'.



He spilled: "We actually did some writing demos for that album. But we have something new that might be another Silk City record.

We're playing with that. It's really about her project, so I think that's going to come out first, and then see what hits."

For Ellie, it marks her first new music since her 2020 album, 'Brightest Blue'.



28-Apr-2021 GB - Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

01-May-2021 GB - Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

05-May-2021 GB - Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth

06-May-2021 GB - London, Eventim Apollo

09-May-2021 GB - Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy Newcastle

