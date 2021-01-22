Jason Derulo & Adam Levine Release New Single 'Lifestyle'





The track features Derulo and Levine trying to woo a woman with high-class tastes: "You 'bout that lifestyle/Everybody knows/Diamonds ain't got nothin' on you/We 'bout that lifestyle/Dollar, dollar bills/Baby, would you stay if I'm broke?" The video shows Derulo and a cadre of backup dancers in some insanely lavish surroundings. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jason Derulo has announced today's release of his eagerly awaited new single. "Lifestyle (Feat. Adam Levine)" is available now via Future History/APG/Atlantic Records at all DSPs and the track is accompanied by an official dance video."Lifestyle (Feat. Adam Levine)" sees Derulo joining forces for the first time ever with the one and only Adam Levine, frontman for the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum bandMaroon 5, who are one of pop music's most enduring artists and also one of the 21st century's biggest acts.The track features Derulo and Levine trying to woo a woman with high-class tastes: "You 'bout that lifestyle/Everybody knows/Diamonds ain't got nothin' on you/We 'bout that lifestyle/Dollar, dollar bills/Baby, would you stay if I'm broke?" The video shows Derulo and a cadre of backup dancers in some insanely lavish surroundings.



