Shakespeare Sisters Join Ella Greenwood's 'Faulty Roots' As Executive Producers

www.shakespeare-sisters.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hillary and Anna-Elizabeth Shakespeare, Directors of UK Production Company Shakespeare Sis-ters have joined coming-of-age mental health pic 'Faulty Roots' as executive producers.Deadline announced last year that 'Gavin & Stacey' star Melanie Walters and 'Sanditon' ac-tress Kayleigh-Paige Rees had been cast in Faulty Roots, which will mark the debut of writ-er/director Ella Greenwood.The film will follow a depressed teen who is forced to spend the summer with an insufferably cheerful childhood friend who tries to "fix" her with childlike playdates while struggling with his own genetic illness.It is based on Greenwood's short film of the same name. Greenwood is a writer/director whose other work includes the animation Dreary Days which will next screen at Monstra Film Festival and mental health pic 'Self-Charm' starring BAFTA Breakthrough Talent Bukky Bakray'."I want to give people a better understanding of certain things that you experience as a teen with a mental health problem, and I'm looking forward to getting to expand on this with a fea-ture version of Faulty Roots," said Greenwood.The Shakespeare Sisters' recent coming of age feature 'Soundtrack to Sixteen' is rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and was listed in HeyUGuys' underrated films of 2020. They are now produc-ing upcoming feature 'The Unreason' starring 'After Life's' Tony Way and 'Feel Good's' Sophie Thompson.On joining the project, the Shakespeare Sisters said, "We've worked with Ella before on the release of our first film 'Soundtrack to Sixteen' and we just instantly clicked. We really believe in her and we're so excited for the opportunity to help her tell her story with Faulty Roots. We love the sense of isolation the script creates; it forces you into this teenager's situation and her feelings of emptiness without offering a simple explanation or solution."www.shakespeare-sisters.com



