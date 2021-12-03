Haerts "Shivering" From Upcoming Album Dream Nation Out On 3.12.21



https://www.facebook.com/haertsmusic/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The critically acclaimed duo HAERTS (Nini Fabi and Benny Gebert) shared their gorgeously swaying, third track "Shivering" from their upcoming, third album Dream Nation which will come out on March 12th on Rix Records/ The Orchard & Humming Records.About "Shivering", Nini Fabi says: "The song came from this organ groove Benny came up with and the onomatopoeic quality of the word "Shivering" itself. It's about the obsession and attraction of the things which give us anxiety and disturb us. In a way it's our soundtrack to a panic attack."Last week, PAPER Magazine premiered HAERTS' video " It's Too Late " (dir. Julian Klincewicz) BELOW. PAPER says: "The wild story behind " It's Too Late ". True to his style, " It's Too Late " is lo-fi and dreamy, as Fabi urgently walks through the streets and flirts with his lens."The upcoming album, Dream Nation, is marked by a sense of urgent intensity. Nini Fabi & Benny Gebert wrote the songs over a period of only about a month and then recorded most of the album with their touring band during a week-long live recording session in New Orleans. They then put the finishing touches on the album in Los Angeles where they collaborated with Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste on the album's first single "For the Sky".With this new album, HAERTS' usual comparisons to Fleetwood Mac or First Aid Kid make way for additional influences such as Portishead and Lamb. "We went into the studio without setting limits or parameters other than that we wanted to make a record that moves you emotionally and physically. We wanted it to feel like an invitation into the strange and fantastical night time world, like the songs they play just before the lights come on, when the party is almost over, and the polish is gone."Late last year, they returned to add a new chapter to their lifelong creative and romantic partnership with "For the Sky" feat. Ed Droste, alongside the music video which features a gorgeous, pregnant Nini, and directed by their longtime collaborator Julian Klincewicz (Beyoncé, Kanye, Virgil Abloh etc).Formed in the fires of high school romance in Munich, Germany HAERTS has evolved as Nini & Benny have evolved. First through Berklee School of Music in Boston, then through the creative crucible of Brooklyn, NY and their self titled major label debut album in 2014, followed by an expansion to the serene woods of upstate New York and the release of their second full-length album New Compassion in 2018.Now Nini & Benny are evolving again, not only embracing their international roots by splitting their time between Berlin and New York, but also by a renewed spirit of collaboration, whether it be with other musicians they admire like Ed Droste (Grizzly Bear) or visual artists like Julian Klincewicz (Beyonce, Kanye West, Virgil Abloh) who directed the video to "For the Sky", " It's Too Late " and earlier worked together on "POWER/LAND".With only two albums under their belt so far HAERTS have already gathered rapturous praise from such press outlets as NPR, the New York Times, Pitchfork, NOISEY, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, The Line of Best Fit, Paste Magazine, NYLON, Refinery29, Blackbook, Ones to Watch and Gorilla vs. Bear and have graced festival stages at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and more.Praise for HAERTS:"…joyous indie pop gem that'll get you clapping your hands and stomping your feet." - NYLON"…soaring, beautifully poignant." - Gorilla vs. Bear"…The duo who stole our hearts with their debut are back to whisk us away to dreamland." - Refinery29"…dreamy, 60s psychedelic-folk vibes." - Blackbook"…a rallying cry for personal resilience." - Paste"Raw and honest" - Noisey"Haerts offer a tale of metamorphosis and confidence to change" - The Line of Best Fithttps://www.haertsmusic.com/https://www.instagram.com/haertsmusic/https://twitter.com/haertsmusichttps://www.facebook.com/haertsmusic/



