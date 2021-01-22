Memphis' King Of Crunk Duke Deuce Drops First New Song & Video This Year





https://qualitycontrol.lnk.to/SoldiersSteppinVideo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quality Control rapper Duke Deuce releases his first single of the year titled "Soldiers Steppin". The track cross-collaborates Duke Deuce's notorious allegiance to crunk music with a militaristic themed video co-directed by Carlos Williams and Duke Deuce himself. The video follows "The Memphis' King of Crunk" as he maintains the intensity and lyrical aggression presented in the single through a series of militia-based tasks and disciplines.Duke Deuce's defiance towards the confines of rap music originated from growing up alongside his father, Duke Nitty, a 90s hip-hop rapper and producer. This influence inspired him to revisit crunk music culture, a subgenre staple of the south. Following the release of his 2018 breakthrough single "Whole Lotta", Duke Deuce was signed by Quality Control Music, where his first two albums, Memphis Massacre (2018) and Memphis Massacre 2 (2020) were released.Both records garnished collaborations from Mulatto, Lil Yachty, Juicy J, Lil Jon, Project Pat, and more. Duke Deuce was also featured in XXL Magazine, Pitchfork, Complex, The Fader, Flaunt Magazine, Fact Magazine, and more. Duke Deuce continues to maintain the legacy of crunk music and Memphis rap with each menacing bar. Watch the "Soldiers Steppin" video here and stream the song here via Quality Control Music / Motown Records / Made Men Movement. "Soliders Steppin" makes its broadcast premier on BET Jams and BET Hip Hop."Duke Deuce stands out" - ROLLING STONE"The haunting production, chanting, and hard-bobbing flows of Deuce's music are reminiscent of Hypnotized Minds in the late '90s, and he channels the spirit of those Memphis icons without losing himself in the process." - PITCHFORK"Memphis upstart Duke Deuce closes the circle between himself and the previous generation of iconic Memphis rappers." - FADER"A star in the making" - COMPLEXSTREAM "SOILDERS STEPPIN"https://qualitycontrol.lnk.to/SoldiersSteppinSTREAM "SOILDERS STEPPIN"https://qualitycontrol.lnk.to/SoldiersSteppinVideo



