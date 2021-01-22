Hotly-Anticipated Album From Lainey Wilson Set To Release Friday, February 19th





A prolific songwriter, Wilson co-wrote every song on the album, generously and courageously sharing her thoughts, stories, feelings and heart with the world. The lyrics, rooted in messages of honesty, thoughtfulness and authenticity showcase the Louisiana native's awe-inspiring self-awareness, empowering others with her strength through vulnerability. As producer, GRAMMY® Award-winning mastermind, Jay Joyce, brought Lainey's signature "Bell Bottom Country" sound to life, which blends traditional Country with a funky, yet modern flair. The Boot also notes her sound as "a cross between easy listening and hard truths."

"I am proud of every piece of this record and all the people that have helped bring it to fruition," said Lainey Wilson. "Finally being able to share this body of work is the most fulfilling and rewarding moment of my life thus far."



Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' includes her current radio single, "Things A Man Oughta Know," which has garnered more than 35 million streams, earning a place on Spotify's Nashville's Worldwide Hot 50 and has been in the Top 5 consumption per spin and streams per spin for the past 17 consecutive weeks. A fan and critic favourite, the song was featured in NPR's Best



Already having music featured in the hit series Yellowstone three times, the rockstar performer has earned a host of recognition as a rising star—being named to a slew of "ones to watch" lists (Pandora, The Boot,

The "vocalist of unmatched talent, humbled by her characteristic humour and wit," (American Songwriter) will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage Saturday, February 20th as part of her week-long celebrations for the album's launch. Additional launch plans will be announced in the coming weeks.



TRACK LISTING:

"Neon Diamonds"— (Lainey Wilson, McV, Matt Rogers)

"

"Things A Man Oughta Know" —(Lainey Wilson, Jonathon Singleton, Jason Nix)

"Small Town, Girl" —(Lainey Wilson, Chris Yarber, Dallas Wilson)

"LA" —(Lainey Wilson,

"Dirty Looks" —(Lainey Wilson, Smith Ahnquist, Brent Anderson)

"Pipe" —(Lainey Wilson, Luke Dick, John Pierce)

"Keeping Bars In Business" —(Lainey Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Matt Rogers)

"Straight Up Sideways" —(Lainey Wilson, Reid Isbell, Jason Nix, Dan Alley)

"WWDD" —(Lainey Wilson, Casey Beathard, Michael Heeney)

"

"Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" —(Lainey Wilson, Jay Knowles)



"One of Country music's most promising young stars," (Whiskey Riff) Lainey Wilson is the total package. Earning the enthusiasm of the industry, named as an "Artist to Watch" by MusicRow, Pandora, The Boot, and



The "vocalist of unmatched talent, humbled by her characteristic humour and wit," (American Songwriter) left her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams and has been carving her own unique place in the country music landscape ever since. Creating a sound and style all her own with "Bell Bottom Country," which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare, Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville. A prolific writer (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs), Lainey shares her feelings, stories, experiences and understandings through her music. Described as "a cross between easy listening and hard truths" by The Boot, Lainey's music (and character) is largely driven by her values and self-conviction. Her new album, produced by GRAMMY Award-winning mastermind Jay Joyce (Eric Church, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Buzzed-about newcomer and "one of Country music's most promising young stars," (Whiskey Riff), Lainey Wilson today announces her hotly-anticipated studio album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' is set to release February 19th via BBR Music Group/Broken Bow Records. Those who pre-order or pre-save the album will immediately have access to the brand-new track and album opener, "Neon Diamonds" (a song which a prominent tv booker said he hadn't "heard a more perfect 'grab-you-in' start to an album since Thriller"). Watch the video for "Neon Diamonds" from 5pm GMT today.A prolific songwriter, Wilson co-wrote every song on the album, generously and courageously sharing her thoughts, stories, feelings and heart with the world. The lyrics, rooted in messages of honesty, thoughtfulness and authenticity showcase the Louisiana native's awe-inspiring self-awareness, empowering others with her strength through vulnerability. As producer, GRAMMY® Award-winning mastermind, Jay Joyce, brought Lainey's signature "Bell Bottom Country" sound to life, which blends traditional Country with a funky, yet modern flair. The Boot also notes her sound as "a cross between easy listening and hard truths.""I am proud of every piece of this record and all the people that have helped bring it to fruition," said Lainey Wilson. "Finally being able to share this body of work is the most fulfilling and rewarding moment of my life thus far."Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' includes her current radio single, "Things A Man Oughta Know," which has garnered more than 35 million streams, earning a place on Spotify's Nashville's Worldwide Hot 50 and has been in the Top 5 consumption per spin and streams per spin for the past 17 consecutive weeks. A fan and critic favourite, the song was featured in NPR's Best Music of 2019 saying it, "proves [Wilson] capable of blending a thoroughly countrified vocal approach with digitally sharpened contemporary production, thanks to the suppleness and body of her honeyed, crystalline twang."Already having music featured in the hit series Yellowstone three times, the rockstar performer has earned a host of recognition as a rising star—being named to a slew of "ones to watch" lists (Pandora, The Boot, Sounds Like Nashville, etc.) including MusicRow's "Next Big Thing 2021," being a part of CMT's Next Women of Country and CMT's Listen Up programs and being featured in publications like Forbes, Rolling Stone, New York Times, Billboard and NPR.The "vocalist of unmatched talent, humbled by her characteristic humour and wit," (American Songwriter) will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage Saturday, February 20th as part of her week-long celebrations for the album's launch. Additional launch plans will be announced in the coming weeks.TRACK LISTING:"Neon Diamonds"— (Lainey Wilson, McV, Matt Rogers) Sunday Best " —(Lainey Wilson, Brice Long, Shane Minor)"Things A Man Oughta Know" —(Lainey Wilson, Jonathon Singleton, Jason Nix)"Small Town, Girl" —(Lainey Wilson, Chris Yarber, Dallas Wilson)"LA" —(Lainey Wilson, Hannah Dasher, Frank Romano)"Dirty Looks" —(Lainey Wilson, Smith Ahnquist, Brent Anderson)"Pipe" —(Lainey Wilson, Luke Dick, John Pierce)"Keeping Bars In Business" —(Lainey Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Matt Rogers)"Straight Up Sideways" —(Lainey Wilson, Reid Isbell, Jason Nix, Dan Alley)"WWDD" —(Lainey Wilson, Casey Beathard, Michael Heeney) Rolling Stone " —(Lainey Wilson, Tammi Kidd, Brent Anderson)"Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" —(Lainey Wilson, Jay Knowles)"One of Country music's most promising young stars," (Whiskey Riff) Lainey Wilson is the total package. Earning the enthusiasm of the industry, named as an "Artist to Watch" by MusicRow, Pandora, The Boot, and Sounds Like Nashville (to name a few) and included in CMT's "Next Women of Country" and "Listen Up" programs, the Louisiana native is one of Nashville' most buzzed-about new artists, garnering early praise for her "unabashedly down-home and unflappably worldly" (NPR) style and exhibiting "just enough scars and pragmatism to write great, universal country songs" (Taste of Country). Set to release her first album as a signed artist this February, her music has already been featured in the hit drama series Yellowstone three times, graced the Grand Ole Opry stage and was covered in publications like Forbes, Rolling Stone, New York Times, Billboard and NPR. With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Justin Moore, Tyler Farr, Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser, Josh Turner, Morgan Wallen, and more.The "vocalist of unmatched talent, humbled by her characteristic humour and wit," (American Songwriter) left her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams and has been carving her own unique place in the country music landscape ever since. Creating a sound and style all her own with "Bell Bottom Country," which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare, Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville. A prolific writer (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs), Lainey shares her feelings, stories, experiences and understandings through her music. Described as "a cross between easy listening and hard truths" by The Boot, Lainey's music (and character) is largely driven by her values and self-conviction. Her new album, produced by GRAMMY Award-winning mastermind Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert), Sayin' What I'm Thinkin,' is set to be released February 19 via BBR Music Group/ Broken Bow Records. Following the sentiment of the title track, the entire album is rooted in authenticity, honesty and thoughtfulness—representative of Lainey's own character. The album includes her current radio single and "song every country fan needs to hear" (Taste of Country), "Things A Man Oughta Know." With more than 35 million streams, the song is a fan and critic favourite, spurring a flurry of activity across social media as well as included in "must listen" lists in publications like NPR and Rolling Stone. For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.laineywilson.com or follow on Instagram @laineywilsonmusic / Twitter @laineywilson / Facebook.com/laineywilsonmusic.



