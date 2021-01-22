Dead Menace Release New Single 'Good Year'





Website: www.deadmenace.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Camberley in Surrey, up and comers DEAD MENACE will launch into 2021 with their infectious and optimistically titled single 'Good Year' which is an upbeat take on the 'major downer' of the year 2020, what really matters to them and what 2021 might hold.Dead Menace are a 3 piece consisting of brothers and played their first ever show at the Windmill Brixton on November 19th 2019 - but like many artists ready to start 2020.... well, you know the rest!Whilst on furlough and bubbled-up, the band used the time productively to record 5 singles and film a collection of music videos which will be unveiled later this year.The band cite influences such as early-Joji, Chvrches and Post Malone to name a few and they recently filmed the music video for 'Good Year' in Barossa nature reserve on the anniversary of the brothers becoming a "real" band."Our shared childhoods were full of gigs and music, and the musical obsession led us to discover the local scene. Cult bands such as Reuben, Hundred Reasons, Hell Is For Heroes playing at local venues like Agincourt and The Aldershot West End Centre. Saturdays were spent browsing the CD and hoodie collection of the independent music store the Rock Box."The band have won champions in Melita Dennett at BBC Introducing In The South and the new single 'Good Year' is a sure sign of really great things to come from Dead Menace in 2021.Instagram: www.instagram.com/deadmenacelivesTwitter: twiter.com/deadmenacelivesFacebook: www.facebook.com/deadmenacelivesSpotify: open.spotify.com/artist/3VspzXpxQ3Y9N94qpqNNwk?si=Aia7r6DoQoW_dMTzysFzFQYoutube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCFz5lJ7EhbCoeqbsguZ9XjgWebsite: www.deadmenace.com



