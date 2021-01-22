Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 22/01/2021

Ukrainian Melodic Rockers, In Signs, Come Knocking With New Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Based in Kyiv, Ukraine, In Signs are a rock three-piece who are bringing their sound which fuses twisted melodies and key changes with a sound that builds and builds until it threatens to blow the roof off! They are starting 2021 as they mean to go on, introducing the new single, Knock Knock which is accompanied by a lyric video, the first of several new tracks expected this year.

"It's so important to be true with people who listen to your music a this is our main goal. There are a lot of artists nowadays but not all of them are doing art. We want to prove that music is not about money, it's about the passion of your life. I'm a closed person and making music and writing lyrics is a perfect way for me to communicate with people. I become a songwriter by chance. I didn't want to be a musician, it just came up after my first tattoo which is Metallica's song title 'Nothing Else Matters'. It such a great pleasure to play live some songs which I created from the very beginning. There are a lot of ways to create music but all our songs start from an acoustic guitar and vocals. " - Arsen, frontman of In Signs.

