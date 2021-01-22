Beloved Irish Artist, Davie Furey To Release Celtic Folk-rock Masterpiece, Haunted Streets





bit.ly/362rFJz New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of Ireland's most beloved and respected musicians and songwriters, Davie Furey, is to release his hugely anticipated new album on 19th February. Davie's new album, Haunted Streets, features some of Ireland's top musicians including, Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Darren Holden (The High Kings), ELLYD, Susan O'Neill (SON), Clare Sands, Robbie Campion, Martin Quinn, Andrew Quinn and Francie Conway. Building upon the huge success of his debut album, Easy Come, Easy Go, which drew plaudits from celebrity fans such as Jeremy Irons and musicians such as Christy Moore, Haunted Streets sees Davie Furey at the peak of his storytelling powers, writing from the heart and connecting with music fans around the world.Of the 11 new tracks on the album, Secret Light, Flames on the River, Fire n' Gold and The Final Frontier have all reached number one as singles on the Irish Singer-Songwriter and Rock download charts. These singles have also been on the RTE Radio 1 recommended list as well as being PlayIrish song of the week on many regional stations including KCLR and Ocean FM. Davey has also been recognised in recent times by The Pure M Awards, nominated three years in a row for Best Newcomer, Best Male Artist and Best Irish Solo Act. Some of the album was previewed on his 15 date Irish Tour of 2019. Plans for an Ireland, UK, German and US 2020 Tour had to be shelved due COVID 19 restrictions but rescheduling of these dates are currently underway.The emotive power of Davie's lyrics and his stellar cast of musicians shines through each of the tracks on Haunted Streets. From the Springsteen-esque, Trump-damning Flames on the River to the emotional suckerpunch of Who Am I and the anthemic Fire n' Gold, they show Davie Furey as an artist who has a poetic gift for storytelling and a skill for melody which puts him at the very top of his game. Flames on the RiverSecret LightFarewell Returning BluesJust Like the WindWho Am IFire and GoldThe Ghost in MeSpaces FullThe Final FrontierThe Magic of the OceanThe Music Man (For Martin Walsh)Response from peers for Furey's debut album: Easy Come Easy Go"I LOVE this album from Davie" - Jeremy Irons"Congratulations Davie on a lovely album .......a fine, fine record" - Christy Moore"An excellent piece of work from Davie" - Donovan"An excellently produced album with very dramatic songs. Definitely one to watch out for!" - Phil Coulter"Loved this album. Davie has a very unique voice and will gather a large following very quickly" - Jimmy McCarthy"Davie sings from the heart and has the voice of a poet" - Luka Bloomwww.facebook.com/daviefureymusic1twitter.com/daviefurey?lang=entwitter.com/daviefurey?lang=enwww.daviefurey.comsoundcloud.com/davie-furey-musicspoti.fi/3qKMa5Abit.ly/362rFJz



