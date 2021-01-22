Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 22/01/2021

Fredo Releases New Track And Album

Fredo Releases New Track And Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) West London rapper Fredo has shared a new track and video Back To Basics and announced the release of his second album Money Can't Buy Happiness, which will be released this month through Since '93.

The last two years have been an impressive journey for Fredo. With his 2018 mixtape Tables Turn charting at #5 and becoming the fourth biggest UK debut release that year, he followed this with his first #1 single alongside Dave with Funky Friday. In 2019 he released his #5 charting album Third Avenue, selling out his entire UK and Ireland tour, including two dates at London's Kentish Town Forum. He also appeared on stage alongside Dave during Stormzy's headline set at Glastonbury in 2019 to perform Funky Friday.

Money Can't Buy Happiness follows recently released singles Scorpion and What Can I Say and Fredo has introduced and teased the album with new track and video Back To Basics, with the full tracklisting and release date announced soon. He says;

"I want to apologise for the wait. I had a whole different style album that didn't really mean anything to me. Meanwhile a lot was going on in life that I was angry and confused about. I really thought that once you have money you can't not be happy inside even if stuff's going on but it's not like that. I felt like the project I was working on before was me but doesn't really explain me. I don't want people thinking that certain things I rap about are important or the key of life because they're not. Most things I rap about are just what I been through or reality for me and my friends."

As one of the hottest artists in the UK rap scene right now, 2021 will be the start of another exciting year for Fredo.
smarturl.it/FredoBacktoBasics






