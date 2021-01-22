Fredo Releases New Track And Album





The last two years have been an impressive journey for Fredo. With his 2018 mixtape Tables Turn charting at #5 and becoming the fourth biggest UK debut release that year, he followed this with his first #1 single alongside Dave with Funky Friday. In 2019 he released his #5 charting album Third Avenue, selling out his entire UK and Ireland tour, including two dates at London's Kentish Town Forum. He also appeared on stage alongside Dave during Stormzy's headline set at Glastonbury in 2019 to perform Funky Friday.



Money Can't Buy Happiness follows recently released singles Scorpion and What Can I Say and



"I want to apologise for the wait. I had a whole different style album that didn't really mean anything to me. Meanwhile a lot was going on in life that I was angry and confused about. I really thought that once you have money you can't not be happy inside even if stuff's going on but it's not like that. I felt like the project I was working on before was me but doesn't really explain me. I don't want people thinking that certain things I rap about are important or the key of life because they're not. Most things I rap about are just what I been through or reality for me and my friends."



As one of the hottest artists in the UK rap scene right now, 2021 will be the start of another exciting year for Fredo.

