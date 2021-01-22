Brand-New Podcast Series Announced, Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story





Ludovico Einaudi New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Decca Records/Universal Music, proudly presents a brand-new podcast series Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story, launching on January 29 2021. The three, 30-minute episodes are presented by Joe Dempsie - Game of Thrones actor and longstanding Ludovico Einaudi super fan. Joe is joined by some of Einaudi's most well-known fans, musicians, scientists and wellbeing experts to explore the emotional impact of Einaudi's music, before speaking to the man himself to discuss his own incredible musical journey. Episode one is available on Friday January 29 on all podcast platforms.Long before the events of this year, ground-breaking composer and pianist, Ludovico Einaudi's music has been a go-to for those looking for solace in sound, his soothing minimalist compositions earning hundreds of millions of listens across streaming services. This podcast series in the words of Einaudi, his friends and his fans will bring to life just what it is that makes Einaudi's music so perfect for these challenging times.Series guests include actor and producer Russell Crowe (Les Miserables, Gladiator), director and screenwriter Shane Meadows (This Is England, Dead Man's Shoes), writer and director Eric Toledano (The Intouchables, C'est la Vie), BBC Radio 1 host Greg James and more. Full list of contributors below.Of the new series Einaudi says, "It's a great privilege to be the main character of this amazing and fantastic story heartfeltly told by such a great group of artists."With a career that spans three decades, Einaudi's music has become some of the most recognizable in the world, making him one of the most ubiquitous contemporary composers of the century. Having sold out seven nights at London's Barbican in summer 2019, he repeatedly tops the classical charts globally with his hauntingly beautiful and evocative music. He has become the biggest streamed classical artist of all time, one in ten classical streams in the UK being music from Einaudi and over 1 million streams a day, clocking up a staggering 2.4 billion streams.Full list of podcast contributors Joining podcast host Joe Dempsie:Episode One:Greg James (BBC Radio 1 host)Nick Bailey (Ex-radio broadcaster, Classic FM)Leigh Bardugo (Author, Grishaverse novels)Meg Tarquinio (Head of Curation Strategy, Spotify) Elizabeth Combes (Music therapist)Episode Two:Russell Crowe (Actor & Director, Gladiator)Shane Meadows (Director, screenwriter & actor, This is England)Eric Toledano (Director & screenwriter, The Intouchables)Florian Zeller (Novelist, playwright & director, The Father)Toumani Diabaté (Kora musician, collaborator on album Diario Mali) Chloe Zhao (Director, screenwriter & producer, Nomadland)Robert Lippok (Visual and sound artist, Whitetree)Episode Three:Ludovico Einaudi



