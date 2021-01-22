Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 22/01/2021

Brand-New Podcast Series Announced, Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story

Brand-New Podcast Series Announced, Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Decca Records/Universal Music, proudly presents a brand-new podcast series Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story, launching on January 29 2021. The three, 30-minute episodes are presented by Joe Dempsie - Game of Thrones actor and longstanding Ludovico Einaudi super fan. Joe is joined by some of Einaudi's most well-known fans, musicians, scientists and wellbeing experts to explore the emotional impact of Einaudi's music, before speaking to the man himself to discuss his own incredible musical journey. Episode one is available on Friday January 29 on all podcast platforms.

Long before the events of this year, ground-breaking composer and pianist, Ludovico Einaudi's music has been a go-to for those looking for solace in sound, his soothing minimalist compositions earning hundreds of millions of listens across streaming services. This podcast series in the words of Einaudi, his friends and his fans will bring to life just what it is that makes Einaudi's music so perfect for these challenging times.

Series guests include actor and producer Russell Crowe (Les Miserables, Gladiator), director and screenwriter Shane Meadows (This Is England, Dead Man's Shoes), writer and director Eric Toledano (The Intouchables, C'est la Vie), BBC Radio 1 host Greg James and more. Full list of contributors below.

Of the new series Einaudi says, "It's a great privilege to be the main character of this amazing and fantastic story heartfeltly told by such a great group of artists."

With a career that spans three decades, Einaudi's music has become some of the most recognizable in the world, making him one of the most ubiquitous contemporary composers of the century. Having sold out seven nights at London's Barbican in summer 2019, he repeatedly tops the classical charts globally with his hauntingly beautiful and evocative music. He has become the biggest streamed classical artist of all time, one in ten classical streams in the UK being music from Einaudi and over 1 million streams a day, clocking up a staggering 2.4 billion streams.
Full list of podcast contributors Joining podcast host Joe Dempsie:

Episode One:
Greg James (BBC Radio 1 host)
Nick Bailey (Ex-radio broadcaster, Classic FM)
Leigh Bardugo (Author, Grishaverse novels)
Meg Tarquinio (Head of Curation Strategy, Spotify)
Elizabeth Combes (Music therapist)

Episode Two:
Russell Crowe (Actor & Director, Gladiator)
Shane Meadows (Director, screenwriter & actor, This is England)
Eric Toledano (Director & screenwriter, The Intouchables)
Florian Zeller (Novelist, playwright & director, The Father)
Toumani Diabaté (Kora musician, collaborator on album Diario Mali)
Chloe Zhao (Director, screenwriter & producer, Nomadland)
Robert Lippok (Visual and sound artist, Whitetree)

Episode Three:
Ludovico Einaudi






Most read news of the week
Ses Team Announces Clouzine International Music Awards Spring 2021 Full Winners List
Shape Of Water 'Lockdown On Mars' New Music Out February 12, 2021
Indie Rock Icon Steve Wynn Set To Hit The Livestream Road In January And February On The "Impossible Tour"
BMG Selects Google Cloud To Enhance Service To Artists And Songwriters
Trump Supporters Use 'American Idiot' On Tiktok, Green Day Fans Respond
Pontus Releases Official Music Video For Title Single Off Of 'Black Hole BBQ'
Lady Gaga Performs The National Anthem At President Joe Biden's Inauguration
BBC iPlayer Sees Record-Breaking Start To 2021, With Biggest Week Ever
Eric St. John Stars With Chris Brown & Young Thug In New Mini Movie/ Music Video


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209091 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017569065093994 secs