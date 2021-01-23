

"I've Seen The Light" is currently available on all major streaming platforms. Her new album, "Ain't No Good Man," will be released on February 12, a collection of songs "meant to inspire and empower women...and the men who love them. It's for anyone who has been in a relationship and has come out the other side, forever changed and better for it." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter Lisa St. Lou releases "I've Seen The Light" today, a powerful anthem steeped in New Orleans soul and Lisa's own gospel roots.Crescent City scions Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Tony Hall, Raymond Weber, Mark Mullins, Alonzo Bowens Jr and Robert Campo fuel St. Lou's impassioned vocals on the track, backed by award-winning singers Crystal Monee Hall (Rent, The Mickey Hart Band) and Celisse Henderson (Godspell, Wicked, SNL, Lizzo). Theatre buffs may also recognize St. Lou from her role as Ivanka Trump in 2018's Off-Broadway show "Trump Family Special," which starred Gina Gershon."I've Seen The Light" was selected by the RIAA for their New Music Friday soundtrack today and is one of Billboard magazine's most-added songs at Adult Contemporary radio, alongside Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi. Co-written by St. Lou and Grammy-nominated songwriter Tor Hyams (Joan Osborne, Lisa Loeb), it is the first single off her forthcoming soul album "Ain't No Good Man," to be released on February 12 via Saguaro Road Records. The track was produced by Hyams and engineered by 24-time Grammy winner Al Schmitt (Sam Cooke, Ray Charles, Neil Young)."Growing up in St. Louis, I would always sing in my grandma's Southern Baptist church on Sundays, and that's where my love of music began." Lisa says. "It started there and grew until music became the very fiber of my being. For a while I lost myself in a relationship, but it's that journey that inspired this song and the new album." Some of St. Lou's darkest moments are revealed in "I've Seen The Light," but delivered with a vitality and sense of empowerment that fills the listener with unbridled hope and faith.To reimagine the intensity of those Sunday gospel sessions for her new songs, St. Lou traveled to New Orleans to work with some of the city's most talented artists. "In the studio, everyone had tremendous musical talent and gave from such a place of authenticity. I want people to hear the music that came out of that room, where we took these songs that were born out of despair and turned them into hope, that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I want it to empower everyone that hears it. And given the circumstances we've all been in for the past year, I think a lot of people will be able to relate to it. It ended up being unintentionally timely - yet somehow timeless - all at the same time.""I've Seen The Light" is currently available on all major streaming platforms. Her new album, "Ain't No Good Man," will be released on February 12, a collection of songs "meant to inspire and empower women...and the men who love them. It's for anyone who has been in a relationship and has come out the other side, forever changed and better for it."



