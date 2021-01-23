Fretland Shares New Song 'One More Try'





Until FRETLAND can safely cross the country, they will continue to release tender, lovelorn music best suited for front porches, spiced apple cider, and crisp night air. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Fretland released the song " One More Try " from their forthcoming sophomore album Could Have Loved You via Soundly Music due out on March 26. The release of " One More Try " follows previously released songs "Could Have Loved You," which premiered via Kelly McCartney's Southern Craft Radio on Apple Music, and "Do You Think of Me," which premiered exclusively via Atwood Magazine.Hillary Grace Fretland, founder of the band spoke about " One More Try " saying: "This song is one of my favorites on the album. I did something I never do and recycled some lyrics off a dusty but romantic short song. I haven't had the opportunity to try and get someone back in my life at this capacity but imagine I would try something like this. Lots of tears, wine and avoiding but longing to match their gaze. Hoping that I'd be able to read how much love or fight is left in the conversation."In many ways, FRETLAND has been able to take advantage of the current state of the world. Taking on new challenges, or approaching familiar tasks in a different, or new light. Hilary has done a deep dive within her music, and subsequently, her soul, that exploration has been captured on FRETLAND's new album Could Have Loved You.Since releasing their debut album in the spring of 2020, FRETLAND has amassed a significant following despite having the opportunity to ever tour outside of their home-base region of the pacific northwest due to Covid-19. A blaring validation that art is as important now as it has ever been.FRETLAND, the shimmering Americana sensation, play songs that sway between steel-soaked yearning and Lynchian intimacy, a sound where fragile alt-country builds to passionate gushes of indie rock. From the riverside town of Snohomish, Washington, FRETLAND has racked up more than a million streams with their aching ballads, leaf-strewn sound and gently spun secrets."This story is about two people who have moved on and will always wonder and always have love for each other," leader Hillary Grace Fretland - yes, her real name - told American Songwriter. "I feel like some live in a space where romanticism means only having space in your heart for one person. There's nothing wrong with that at all. I just feel that I have made room for it to be more complex."The nine enveloping tracks on Could Have Loved You tell similar tales of loves lost and lessons learned. Produced by Nich Wilbur (Angel Olsen, Black Belt Eagle Scout) and mixed by Trevor Spencer (Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes) it's equal parts Nashville country and Northwest indie rock, dappled with the atmospheres of U.K. dream-pop.FRETLAND released their self-titled debut in May of 2020. A swift success, the band garnered attention from Billboard, American Songwriter, The Boot, Gimme Country, Americana Highways and No Depression, who said, "this talented Americana band ... has a bright future ahead of it." They embarked on a successful West Coast tour in early 2020, but subsequent dates were put on hold due to the pandemic.Until FRETLAND can safely cross the country, they will continue to release tender, lovelorn music best suited for front porches, spiced apple cider, and crisp night air.



