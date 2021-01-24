Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
24/01/2021

Sweden's Cobra Cult Reveal 'Second Gear' Album Details

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish hard rock band, COBRA CULT, have announced the release of their sophomore album 'Second Gear' on March 5th, 2021 via GMR Music. Combining the heaviness and honesty of The Misfits along with the melodies of Social Distortion, the vocals of L7 and The Distillers sums up the sound that is COBRA CULT.

'Second Gear' was recorded and mixed by Robert Pehrsson (Robert Pehrsson's Humbucker, Death Breath) at Studio Humbucker. Mastered by Joel Grind (Dee Snider, Toxic Holocaust, Municipal Waste).

Tracklist:
1. Sell Your Soul
2. The Devil's End
3. Run For Your Life
4. Mean Machine
5. Hey!?
6. Dust On My Boots
7. Beat The Demon
8. Hit The Stage

Straight forward, intense, and riff based hard rock influenced by punk and metal. Catchy harmonies and personal vocals that stand out to give the band a unique sound like nothing else out there. Power Play Magazine described COBRA CULT's debut album (in 2018) as, "Just heads-down, uncomplicated, three-chord metal done right".

COBRA CULT is:
Johanna Lindhult - Lead Vocals, Guitars
Thomas Jonsson - Bass, Backing Vocals
Carl Johan "Sillen" Sillén - Drums
Anders Martinsgård - Guitars

Special Guests:
Robert Pehrsson - Guitars (Robert Pehrsson's Humbucker, Death Breath)
Joseph Tholl - Backing Vocals

COBRA CULT was formed in Stockholm in late 2015 as the result of a song writing collaboration between Thomas Jonsson and Johanna Lindhult, the duo was then joined by Sillen to start jamming together on the songs. Anders Martinsgård joined the band on guitar in January 2019 as the last piece of the puzzle.

COBRA CULT is an intense live performance band who have toured throughout Sweden, Germany, England and Norway. Their performance at Sweden Rock Festival in 2019 has been the greatest live achievement for the band to date. They have shared stages with bands like VA Rocks, Electric Hydra, The Sewergrooves, and Horndal. The band has worked with Swedish musical legend Tomas Skogsberg (Sunlight studio), Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust), and Robert Pehrsson (Robert Pehrsson's Humbucker, Death Breath) amongst others.

The members of COBRA CULT have been around the Swedish music scene for many years performing in other bands and constellations. Each member has always had one foot in some form of rock-based music, spanning from death metal to stoner and rock´n´roll. Their variation in musical background, influences and experience makes the combination interesting and delivers a unique result.
https://www.cobracult.se
https://www.facebook.com/cobracultband
https://www.instagram.com/cobracultband






