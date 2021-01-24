Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 24/01/2021

Spoken Word Poet Dear Me Joins The Substream Records Roster; New Single "Cherryhangover" (Ft. Brian Swindle) Out On February 21

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Substream Records is proud to welcome spoken-word poet Dear Me (Luke Kanipe) to the label! Kanipe started his career as a spoken-word poet in 2017 after seeing others perform the art on YouTube. For years, he had been writing love poems and sharing them under Dear Me. Whether those poems are about a love so transformative it makes you feel like you could win the lottery with a parking ticket, or a relationship spent cutting red flags into valentines, Dear Me has written it down and spoken it aloud.

Coming a long way from recording in his friend's shed with a $30 dollar mic, where he started out, Kanipe has collabed with many other artists in the industry, including Sleeping With Sirens's Kellin Quinn last year on their song "Rose Coloured Catastrophe." Listen to that track here: https://youtu.be/yCQsrL3eKgo.

Kicking off a new era of music, Dear Me will be dropping his first single with Substream, "Cherryhangover" (ft. Brian Swindle) on February 21st. Keep an eye out for his debut EP coming out early Spring!
Pre-save link for "Cherryhangover" - https://orcd.co/cherryhangover
