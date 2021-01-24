Atmospheric Electronic Duo Snowk Release Powder Album





The album features numerous talented artists from around the world including J.Lamotta Suzume (hailing from Tel-Aviv and Berlin), J.O.Y (also from Berlin, Germany), Shigge (a fellow Japanese artist) and Lee Wilson (originally from England). Snowk is the joint effort of Japanese musicians Namy and Fuminori Kagajo. The two find inspiration amongst the genres of R&B, Acid Jazz and House music. Each collaboration is unique, encompassing a bit of the featured artists' style, however, parallels can be drawn to the likes of The Weeknd, FKJ, Kaytranda and Mura Masa for the album.



Snowk's well-known single 'Not Yours' (created with French producer Nude and Malaysian singer Froya, who also appears on the upcoming album) was featured in the Spotify New



Snowk lead us through an array of unique and talented vocalists with their signature production style guiding the way. Powder sets itself apart with each track showcasing a new artist that lends its own flavour to the mix. The album dances between pop, RnB and an underlying house element that provides rhythmic grooves to the romantic LP.



The duo tell us about the past, present and future of the project: "Snowk was formed exactly two winters ago. We have been blessed with a lot of good fortune, and all of our collaborations have been wonderful and thoughtful in their own way. From the time of our formation to the release of this album, we have been pursuing the uniqueness in our craft and we hope that you feel it when listening to this album. This is the first chapter of Snowk but not the last, we look forward to what's next for us as we are already working on some new materials!"



Powder Album Tracklisting:

1. Aura

2. Under The Moon ft. J.LAMOTTA Suzume

3. Catching Feels ft. MARICELLE

4. Margarita? ft. Froya

5. This Is Good ft. Miraa May

6. Forever ft. Ari De Leo

7. Good Love ft. Lee Wilson

8. I'm Lost feat. J.O.Y

9. It's Real ft. Lee Wilson

10. Miyanomori ft. Froya

11. Sunrise ft. Shigge & Froya

12. Matsuzaki

