News
Pop / Rock 24/01/2021

Shaking Chains Release "Overvalued Ideas" On January 29, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eclectic art-pop fourpiece Shaking Chains release their new debut album, Overvalued Ideas, on 29 January 2021. The album was produced in Manchester by Jim Noir. Shaking Chains' first single received airplay on BBC6 Music and Radio X, leading to support slots with Manchester band James.

As the name suggests, Shaking Chains are driven by a desire to innovate - evidenced by the video for breakthrough single, Midnight Oil, which used AI to create a unique visual experience on every play. It's racked up a million views since its release, garnering praise from Vice, Creative Review and BBC News. The Guardian chose the video to lead its feature 'Innovations that changed music videos', alongside tracks by Michael Jackson, Peter Gabriel and Run the Jewels.

Shaking Chains have used the recent period of lockdown to finalise their album and develop a clutch of new videos to accompany the release.
The recordings were made in rehearsal spaces, bedrooms and cheap studios over the course of several years, reflecting the rise and fall of Empire 2.0.

According to the band, these songs "focus on the past decade of Tory rule and on Little England's insistence on licking the boots that forever stomp on their faces."

Overvalued Ideas tracklisting:
I share your fear
Chosen One
No More Bets
I must confess
Fire Bobbies (What fettle bonnie lad?)
Lead the Guards Astray
Bumper Sticker Patriots
Into Dust
Joy of Living

Praise for Shaking Chains
"…brusque country punk swagger." The Guardian
"The music is taut and tense and dislocated and drips a thrilling intelligence and sparse claustrophobia and it's quite brilliant" Louder Than War
"Groovy but unhindered by genre constraints, this opens up the floodgates for a genre culture clash and succeeds without flinching. It's bold but eminently listenable, a treat for the ears" Piccadilly Records
https://shakingchains.bandcamp.com/releases
https://twitter.com/ShakingChains
https://www.facebook.com/shakingchains
https://www.instagram.com/shakingchains/






