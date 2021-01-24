Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson Release Benefit Single "America The Beautiful" Ft. Amy Grant, Keb' Mo', Trisha Yearwood And The War And Treaty



Kristin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY award-winning producer and piano virtuoso Matt Rollings released a stunning rendition of " America The Beautiful " to benefit Nashville symphonic musicians, who were furloughed without pay for over 6 months due to the pandemic. The song was produced and arranged by Rollings and Kristin Wilkinson, and features performances by Rollings, Amy Grant, Keb' Mo', Trisha Yearwood and The War And Treaty. All proceeds from the song will go directly to a fund set up to support Nashville symphonic musicians, and fans can donate now."The global pandemic has had a serious impact on musicians in every facet of the music business. Symphonic musicians, whose livelihoods often depend on the health of a single orchestra, have been hit especially hard," explains Rollings. "When I learned about the plight of symphonic musicians in Nashville, my home, I was moved to help. I had recently 'discovered' the song 'America The Beautiful' and realized what a beautiful and moving piece of music it was. My friend and collaborator Kristin Wilkinson and I decided to make a recording of the song for the purpose of helping these amazing musicians.""It was an honor to sing one of the most beautiful songs written about our nation, beautifully arranged and played by my friends Matt Rollings and Kristin Wilkinson," said Trisha Yearwood. "To hear my voice alongside such talented artists as Michael and Tanya of The War And Treaty, Keb' Mo', and Amy Grant, amplified by some of Nashville's finest symphonic musicians, reminded me why I love music so much, and why I love America so. We are a nation that's hurting right now, but 'America the Beautiful' reminds me that there is always hope that we can be who God intended us to be. Love one another.""This song is a balm and a prayer, a much needed reminder in these troubled times," said Amy Grant.Last year, Matt Rollings released his first album in over 30 years Matt Rollings Mosaic via Found Records / Dualtone Records. Glide Magazine called it, "...a mind-blowing list of guests that reads like a lineup for the Americana Music Awards... representative of his many contributions to roots music," while The Associated Press called the album, "an entertaining celebration of a most accomplished accompanist."The album was met with acclaim from American Songwriter, Billboard, The Tennessean, and Rolling Stone, who premiered his version of "That Lucky Old Sun" featuring Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson and Ramblin' Jack Elliott.Over the past four decades, the GRAMMY-winning producer and piano virtuoso has performed on thousands of recordings across a wide swath of genres, contributing to releases from Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples, Billy Joel, Dolly Parton, The Dixie Chicks, Metallica, and Sheryl Crow among others. On top of his astonishing resume as a session player and sideman, Rollings has also written, produced, and arranged for many iconic musicians, from Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett to Keith Urban and Mary Chapin Carpenter, taken home the ACM Award for Pianist of the Year on ten separate occasions, and earned widespread acclaim for his 1990 solo debut, Balconies.Kristin Wilkinson has composed, orchestrated and conducted music for film scores, TV shows and numerous record productions. She was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Musical Score on the movie All The Pretty Horses. She won the Premiere Video Award for her film score for Prancer Returns and her original songs have appeared in the films The Great Debaters and Soul Surfer. She has orchestrated and performed on many TV specials including the Country Music Awards, the Grammy Awards, the ACM Awards, American Idol and multiple late night shows. Wilkinson's orchestrations, vocal arrangements, and songs have appeared on countless chart topping recordings across all genres. Today, Wilkinson is honored to support and encourage the next generation of Nashville musicians as an adjudicator for USA Artists, a current Board Member of The Recording Academy, a member of the Class of 2017 Leadership Music, and through creating ongoing internship opportunities for young music professionals.



