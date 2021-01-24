Vancouver Punks Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Release New Single "Get Busy Dyin'"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Vancouver punk rock 4-piece Rest Easy consists of members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones. The band has just released "Get Busy Dyin'," the first single off their upcoming 'Sick Day EP' 7" vinyl, out February 12 via Mutant League Records.
Rest Easy's 'Sick Day' EP was recorded by Tim Creviston (Misery Signals) and mixed/mastered by Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios, Orange
CA (Death By Stereo, Thrice).
Pre-Order Vinyl: https://www.mutantleaguerecords.com
Pre-save: https://orcd.co/resteasy
Vinyl Pressing:
200 units - clear with blue smoke
300 units - solid tangerine orange
Tracklist:
1. Get Busy Dyin'
2. Headaches
3. Bad Idea
4. Sick Day
www.instagram.com/resteasypunx
www.facebook.com/resteasypunx