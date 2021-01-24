Vancouver Punks Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Release New Single "Get Busy Dyin'"





Rest Easy's 'Sick Day' EP was recorded by Tim Creviston (Misery Signals) and mixed/mastered by Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios,

Pre-Order Vinyl: https://www.mutantleaguerecords.com

Pre-save: https://orcd.co/resteasy



Vinyl Pressing:

200 units - clear with blue smoke

300 units - solid tangerine orange



Tracklist:

1. Get Busy Dyin'

2. Headaches

3. Bad Idea

4. Sick Day

www.instagram.com/resteasypunx

