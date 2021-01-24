Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 24/01/2021

Vancouver Punks Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Release New Single "Get Busy Dyin'"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vancouver punk rock 4-piece Rest Easy consists of members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones. The band has just released "Get Busy Dyin'," the first single off their upcoming 'Sick Day EP' 7" vinyl, out February 12 via Mutant League Records.

Rest Easy's 'Sick Day' EP was recorded by Tim Creviston (Misery Signals) and mixed/mastered by Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios, Orange CA (Death By Stereo, Thrice).
Pre-Order Vinyl: https://www.mutantleaguerecords.com
Pre-save: https://orcd.co/resteasy

Vinyl Pressing:
200 units - clear with blue smoke
300 units - solid tangerine orange

Tracklist:
1. Get Busy Dyin'
2. Headaches
3. Bad Idea
4. Sick Day
www.instagram.com/resteasypunx
www.facebook.com/resteasypunx






