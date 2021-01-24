The ReWlettes Highly Anticipated New Cover Video For "To Sir, With Love" Now Available Worldwide

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ReWlettes have just released their highly anticipated new cover video for the hit song "To Sir, with Love." This new video release in partnership with the Zest Radio Show will benefit Feed The Children. For each play, the Zest Radio Show will donate 10 cents to Feed The Children charity up to a maximum of 10,000 plays.
Just as Feed The Children charity believes, The ReWlettes and Zest Radio also believe in a world where no child goes to bed hungry.

The ReWlettes are:
ReW STaRR - Vocals / Guitar
Anne Husick - Bass
Maya Lo - Keyboard / Vocals
Tami Johnson - Drums

This participant friendly fundraiser is based on the scene in the 1967 movie, To Sir with Love, where in, Mr. Thackeray (Sidney Poitier) is preparing his students for life after graduation in a couple of weeks.

As part of his teaching, Mr. Thackeray conducts a cooking class and terms it as "Survival Training"
Script excerpts of this scene are as thus:

"A normal English salad... add a dash of the extraordinary, a bit of mayonnaise... Never be afraid to experiment... And always remember that you can eat well... Have you ever had a salad with almonds and grapes... and tomatoes and lettuce and pineapple?"

It is because of this scene and the lessons it offers, Zest Radio Show and The ReWlettes are wanting to help others be fed nutritious meals.

In turn, when children and adults are maintaining a well-balanced nutritious diet, they are more apt to be able to concentrate on the tasks at hand in learning and working too.

Knowing that not everyone is fortunate enough to have access to nutritious meals, the ReWlettes and Zest Radio wanted to insure that there will be the ability for others to survive on our generosity and your participation in this campaign of awareness and project of compassion.

For full details about this campaign of awareness and project of compassion, please visit: https://give.feedthechildren.org/goto/ToSirWithLove
The ReWlettes https://linktr.ee/TheReWlettes
ReW STaRR https://rewandwho.weebly.com






