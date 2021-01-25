R&B Sensation Ziyaad Luceo Releases His Debut Album "Through These Eyes"





Ziyaad Luceō says this album "Through These Eyes" is a story of his journey to self-acceptance. The album is a tale of heartbreak, love, sex, drug, joy, and chaos. It was absolutely amazing how Ziyaad carried this 9-track project solo, expressing pure versatility and unique talent. In only one month, the album has received millions of streams on all platforms and amassed global praise.



Ziyaad was set to go on tour 2020-2021 but, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, these plans have been delayed. He is currently working on his next album which is set to release in 2021.



"The experimental artist Ziyaad Luceō is a new school musician with a zest for making sounds that we can only dream of and he is on his absolute top form here." - A&R Factory, Llewelyn Screen.

"We had to check out his music and it did not disappoint. His unique sound and brand aesthetics lured us in and within the first song we were hooked." - Jukebox Culture.



STREAM "THROUGH THESE EYES" (ALBUM):

https://fanlink.to/through-these-eyes-album-oe



STREAM "THE ONE":

https://fanlink.to/the-one-oe



STREAM "TURN ME ON":

https://fanlink.to/turn-me-on-oe



WEBSITE:

www.outlierentertainment.ca



THROUGH THESE EYES TRACKLIST:

1. Guidelines

2. The One

3. Changes (Set in Stone)

4. Fine Wine

5. Real Smiles

6. Got My Focus

7. Turn Me On

8. Vultures

9. Through These Eyes



Ziyaad Luceō is a Canadian artist, singer & songwriter. He has been creating huge waves within the contemporary R&B genre since 2015 with his mixtape release on SoundCloud. Not much is known about Ziyaad, but this attracts his fans to want to know more about him and his music.

www.outlierentertainment.ca

www.instagram.com/ziyaadluceo

open.spotify.com/artist/5KfrkqXY5MpnPVIPQdfCpI?si=JmxI-OBkRjeTOm5HPEZaQg

www.youtube.com/channel/UCw-eEP3mnYlbOtluk9h98AA

soundcloud.com/ziyaadluceo

