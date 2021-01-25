Miley Cyrus To Perform At 'TikTok Tailgate' Super Bowl Pre-Show For Vaccinated Health Care Workers





The NFL is inviting roughly 7,500 health care workers vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend next month's Super Bowl in Florida, the league confirmed in a statement on Friday! NFL Commissioner said the workers - mostly from hospitals and health care centres in Tampa and Florida - were being invited in recognition of their service during the pandemic: "These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said in a statement.

We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

The invited healthcare workers will join an additional 14,500 fans due to be in attendance at the Super Bowl, which is taking place against the backdrop of a nationwide coronavirus crisis.



"I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country," Cyrus wrote. The performance will air on both CBS and TikTok at 2:30pm EST ahead of Super Bowl LV, the NFL added.



Cyrus is the latest artist to book tickets to Tampa for the Big Game: The NFL previously announced that country singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" together, while H.E.R. was recruited to perform "America the Beautiful." The Weeknd will serve as headliner for the Super Bowl LV halftime show.




