Pop / Rock 26/01/2021

Devin Kennedy & Caroline Kole Announce Upcoming Single 'Mean To Me'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter and producer Devin Kennedy has announced his next single "Mean To Me" featuring Caroline Kole will be released on January 28, 2021. Kennedy joined up with Whakaio Taahi (Jake Miller, Hot Chella Rae, Katelyn Tarver, Sheppard) to co-produce the upcoming track featuring the buzzing songstress.

"Our paths crossed earlier last year and we knew we wanted to collaborate in some way." shares Kole on working with Kennedy. "Though we couldn't be in the same room together to record this, FaceTime closed the gap between LA and Nashville. So excited to kick of 2021 this way, and anxiously awaiting the day we can play it live in front of actual people."
Fans can pre-save "Mean To Me" today at www.listen2.dk.

Devin Kennedy is a singer-songwriter and producer from Los Angeles, CA. Raised in a musical household, Devin started playing drums, guitar and bass all before the age of 10. A year later, Devin was accepted into Berklee College of Music, where he combined his passion for writing and producing in multiple genres into a unique brand of left-of-center, California sad-pop that has become his trademark.
Since then, Kennedy has written and produced for other artists including Ben Platt, Jake Miller, Alex Aiono and more.
Stay tuned to Devin Kennedy's socials for more information soon.






