Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/01/2021

Fletcher Reed Shares Debut Single 'jakarta Jani'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nettwerk Records is excited to announce the signing of Amsterdam-based American music producer Fletcher Reed (aka Andrew Smith). Fletcher Reed joins Nettwerk's expanding label roster, including Mallrat, LEISURE, Neil Frances, Hermitude, Vök, Alaskan Tapes, and more.

Today, Fletcher Reed shares the debut single "Jakarta Jani," a song about Jani, a fictitious, intrepid traveler refined by the wisdom of carefree expat life in Jakarta.

"The track is a lazy day on the seashore, a night-time stroll through the park. It's chilled & soothing yet upbeat, just enough to keep the listener engaged. The guitar melody drifts behind subtle drums & crackling vinyl. Falling synth chords and various organic backdrops blend old school Hip Hop and fresh jazztronica. A rolling bass line strings everything together for a confident & steady flow."

Smith grew up learning various instruments and playing in different bands at an early age. A few years back, he and a friend took off for Zimbabwe, their first destination on what would become a mostly non-stop journey across several continents for two years. While the trip would influence his perception of the world and its people and cultures, another very specific inspiration revealed itself. Though instrumental, Reed's music is injected with a specific sense of place and geographic spirit to represent the worldly appreciation Reed developed while traveling. Fletcher Reed is sure to be a major landmark on the instrumental music map, with multiple singles on the horizon.






Most read news of the week
Jon Batiste Unites Soul, Pop, Blues In Joyful New Single "I Need You" Out Today With Dance-Filled Music Video Dir. By Alan Ferguson
Holly Cole Announces Live Performance Record, Montreal, Featuring The Return Of The Holly Cole Trio Out April 2
Earthless Kick Off Live In The Mojave Desert Livestream Concert Film Series On 1/23, Share Trailer Video Clip
Disney+ Special "My Music Story: Yoshiki" Premieres In The US On February 5, 2021
Jason Derulo & Adam Levine Release New Single 'Lifestyle'
Brand-New Podcast Series Announced, Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story
Motown And UMe Celebrate Marvin Gaye's What's Going On With 3 Digital Releases Today, January 22, 2021
Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson Release Benefit Single "America The Beautiful" Ft. Amy Grant, Keb' Mo', Trisha Yearwood And The War And Treaty
Italian Producer Carlo Whale Reveals New Single 'Mar Nero'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185089 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010969638824463 secs