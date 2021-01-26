Georgie Releases Video For 'Simple Things'





"Simple Things" was written at the beginning of the first UK nationwide lockdown and sees Georgie learning to love life's less-complicated aspects. Centred around an emotive piano motif and sparse arrangements, "Simple Things" places the spotlight on the song's honest and unvarnished lyrical observations, as delivered in Georgie's characteristically dusky vocal.



The track is taken from her acclaimed debut album part of Georgie's debut solo album 'At Home'; a surprise digital album that was perhaps one of 2020's more uplifting moments. Proving to be an instant summer hit with fans and press alike, the album has received its official release in 2021 on Soul Kitchen Records. Available now on CD and digitally, 'At Home' can also be purchased as a special bonus bundle, which includes a signed copy of Georgie's previous release 'Georgie: Live!'.



Already a familiar face to many on the UK music scene, Georgie was the first signing to Soul Kitchen Recordings (the label set up by Jake Bugg's management company: Soul Kitchen). She has built up a loyal following supporting Jake Bugg, Blossoms, Tom Walker, Jack Savoretti and The Lighthouse Family. She comes from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire but her heart is in Laurel Canyon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ""Simple Things" is about enjoying the little simple moments with the people we love and how we can take them for granted. I asked fans to share their own Simple Things and this video is what they shared" says Georgie of the new video."Simple Things" was written at the beginning of the first UK nationwide lockdown and sees Georgie learning to love life's less-complicated aspects. Centred around an emotive piano motif and sparse arrangements, "Simple Things" places the spotlight on the song's honest and unvarnished lyrical observations, as delivered in Georgie's characteristically dusky vocal.The track is taken from her acclaimed debut album part of Georgie's debut solo album 'At Home'; a surprise digital album that was perhaps one of 2020's more uplifting moments. Proving to be an instant summer hit with fans and press alike, the album has received its official release in 2021 on Soul Kitchen Records. Available now on CD and digitally, 'At Home' can also be purchased as a special bonus bundle, which includes a signed copy of Georgie's previous release 'Georgie: Live!'.Already a familiar face to many on the UK music scene, Georgie was the first signing to Soul Kitchen Recordings (the label set up by Jake Bugg's management company: Soul Kitchen). She has built up a loyal following supporting Jake Bugg, Blossoms, Tom Walker, Jack Savoretti and The Lighthouse Family. She comes from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire but her heart is in Laurel Canyon.



