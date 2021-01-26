Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/01/2021

King Of The Sea Shanty Nathan Evans Releases Original Song & Remix Of Global Viral Hit "Wellerman"

King Of The Sea Shanty Nathan Evans Releases Original Song & Remix Of Global Viral Hit "Wellerman"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After kickstarting the sea shanty phenomenon that has swept the globe in recent weeks, one of the most exciting breakout stars of 2021, Nathan Evans today releases his debut track "Wellerman" and "Wellerman 220Kid & Killen Ted Remix" via Universal. "Wellerman" and "Wellerman 220Kid & Billen Ted Remix" is available to listen, out now on all streaming platforms.

The genre is everywhere right now and it's all down to Nathan that a new generation are discovering the thrills of fisherman-themed, multi-harmonised folk music. It all began when Nathan, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, decided to start uploading songs to TikTok after completing his morning duties as a postman. The first track he shared was a cover of Leave Her, Johnny, the traditional Irish shanty that dates back to the early part of the last century. But what happened next was off the scale, with the video racking up eye-popping numbers. Something about this music and Nathan's charismatic delivery connected in a big, big way.

By the time Nathan uploaded a rendition of the New Zealand whaling ballad The Wellerman a few months later, he was at the centre of a new cultural movement whirling around sea shanties. To date, he has over 500,000 TikTok followers and The Wellerman has amassed an astonishing seven million views and more. Now, taking his music career full time, he follows in the chart dominating footsteps of those he has always admired including Dermot Kennedy and Lewis Capaldi as well as finding unlikely fans in Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow and Ronan Keating who have also uploaded their own renditions of the song alongside the current 1.6 billion videos using the hashtag #seashanty on TikTok.

He has begun an international love of sea shanties that have seen the craze sweep the globe, popping up in a variety of platforms from football posts to prime-time TV shows. UK producer 220 Kid's remix of Wellerman became a viral sensation of its own, exploding out of Instagram and receiving radio plays from Radio 1's Scott Mills, Nick Grimshaw and Capital Dance's Mistajam. Ahead of its release, it's already Top 20 in the Shazam chart.

Sea shanties have rocketed from cult tradition to a fevered mainstream concern. Everyone is doing it: Manchester City created their own sea shanty meme ahead of a league game against Crystal Palace and Jimmy Fallon and The Roots performed a sea shanty rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's hit song Drivers License on Fallon Tonight. Nathan himself will perform a special version of The Wellerman, which is currently number five on Spotify's global viral chart, as part of the BBC's coverage of Manchester United v Liverpool's FA Cup tie this weekend.

In a feature about how Nathan kickstarted this global trend, The Independent said, "The sea shanty frenzy has taken on a life beyond TikTok, even landing a spot on BBC Radio 4, and being Googled more than at any other time in history". The Guardian wrote that sea shanties have "become something of a global online obsession" and the LA Times described how sea shanties have "taken over the internet".

Lifting the spirits of those in the pandemic today Nathan says: "back in the day when the shanties were sung, it was to bring everybody together, to keep them all in time, to keep the morale high" and that's exactly what he has done a century later.

Head of UK Music Operations at TikTok, Paul Hourican says, "Watching Nathan's brilliant and original videos inspire our community and kick start a global trend, demonstrates the power of TikTok. He's a talented musician and we are delighted that he has found such a great label partner in Polydor. We look forward to working more with Nathan and his team and are excited to see what comes next."






Most read news of the week
Jon Batiste Unites Soul, Pop, Blues In Joyful New Single "I Need You" Out Today With Dance-Filled Music Video Dir. By Alan Ferguson
Holly Cole Announces Live Performance Record, Montreal, Featuring The Return Of The Holly Cole Trio Out April 2
Earthless Kick Off Live In The Mojave Desert Livestream Concert Film Series On 1/23, Share Trailer Video Clip
Disney+ Special "My Music Story: Yoshiki" Premieres In The US On February 5, 2021
Jason Derulo & Adam Levine Release New Single 'Lifestyle'
Brand-New Podcast Series Announced, Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story
Motown And UMe Celebrate Marvin Gaye's What's Going On With 3 Digital Releases Today, January 22, 2021
Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson Release Benefit Single "America The Beautiful" Ft. Amy Grant, Keb' Mo', Trisha Yearwood And The War And Treaty
Italian Producer Carlo Whale Reveals New Single 'Mar Nero'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0216429 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019509792327881 secs