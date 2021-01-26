Parker McCollum Makes National TV Debut On NBC's 3rd Hour Of Today





A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MCA Nashville's Parker McCollum made his national TV debut this morning on NBC's 3rd Hour of Today performing his No.1 smash hit " Pretty Heart ". " Pretty Heart " was recently certified Gold by the RIAA and has consistently stayed in the Top 10 on the country streaming chart for several weeks averaging almost 7M streams a week. " Pretty Heart " is featured on Parker's recent EP, Hollywood Gold, which debuted Top 10 on the Billboard country chart and marked the highest-selling debut country EP for 2020.Parker just released his new single "To Be Loved By You" which he cowrote with Rhett Akins. "To Be Loved By You" was most added at country radio upon its debut and fans can watch the music video featuring an energetic performance from Parker.A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, Parker McCollum began building a following in his native Texas with 2015's The Limestone Kid. The album track "Meet You in The Middle" became a hit on Texas' regional radio chart — no small feat for an independent, 22-year-old musician — but it was the album's widely-acclaimed follow-up, Probably Wrong, that helped Parker find national success. Compared to John Mayer and Jason Isbell by Rolling Stone, Parker supported the album with a string of sold-out shows, bringing record-breaking crowds to venues like San Angelo's RiverStage and two sold-out Billy Bob's along the way. Born in Conroe, TX, and currently based in Austin, the 28-year-old entrepreneurially-spirited artist bridges the gap between Texas' homegrown music scene and Nashville's country-industry headquarters. For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.parkermccollum.com



