Therese Neaime Releases Infectious & Message-Heavy Pop Single 'Live Again'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Therése Neaimé releases her latest captivating single "Live Again." The pop track contains every element to get listeners grooving and uplifted. "Live Again" takes the listener on a musical journey where Therése Neaimé showcases her artistic versatility infusing a nostalgic pop style with a modern electronic vibe. The emotion-drenched vocals and atmospheric instrumentation seamlessly work together for a must-listen record. "Live Again" contains strong lyricism that will hook the listener, due to the relatability and captivating story-telling. The uplifting beat and melodic elements give the vocal a motivating, personal feeling. With mesmerizing lyricism, Therése maintains a fully charged arsenal of high-quality music, supporting the fact that she is set to make a prominent impact on the music industry and the charts. This release is a testament to Therése Neaimé's versatility as a musician and her innate talent. The single will be out on all digital streaming platforms on January 27th.



Do you believe that anything is possible? That you can live life to the fullest, here and now, daring greatly?

Therése Neaimé's answer to these questions has always been a passionate 'Yes'. Growing up in Sweden as the daughter of a Swedish mother and a Lebanese father, the singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and motivational speaker decided early on to take charge of her own destiny.



Despite being bullied in school, Therése became a successful track and field athlete. "Being an athlete taught me that with hard work and focus you can achieve a lot," says Therése. "It also improved my confidence and my sense of who I am." She has applied this mindset to her life ever since.

"I believe life is about becoming the best version of ourselves. Following a path of excellence can be difficult, but not doing it scares me even more."



That is why Therése never limited herself to being 'just' a singer, an actress or a speaker. Whenever she feels called to try something new, she commits to the challenge wholeheartedly. "Obviously, talent is important," Therése explains, "but work ethic, belief in oneself, and a positive attitude are even better predictors of a person's success in life."

"Ask and you might receive! Dare and you will gain!" Therése says. "I truly believe that if you really want to inspire others, you must have been through the journey yourself."



