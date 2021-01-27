Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 27/01/2021

Paydro Pulls Off A Heist In New Music Video "Feel Like Da Bank" On The Hype Magazine

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What would it mean to feel like a bank? Well, banks are landmark institutions; they're often cornerstones of the cities they're in. Banks are reliable - when we say we can bank on something, that means it's definitely going to happen. Most of all, banks have money. When Paydro tells us that he "Feel Like Da Bank," he's not merely bragging that he's flush. The full-bearded Cincinnati rapper also means that he's established, and he's vital and central, and he's not going anywhere. He's already shown Southern Ohio how much muscle he can flex. He's about to extend that influence worldwide.

And he'll do it like banks do: effortlessly, with authority, conviction, and irresistible force, and, of course, money to burn. Paydro makes the sort of hip-hop that grips the listener like a firm handshake at the conclusion of a business deal. "Feel Like Da Bank" follows on the heels of the thumping "Street Blessings," a relentless, hard-hitting exercise in fierce, uncompromising rhyme, and his independent hits "MOOD" and "Diamonds," both of which have racked up tens of thousands of plays on YouTube. Then there's "Martin And Gina," a legitimate, sensitive love song he released a few weeks ago that is, somehow, completely consistent with the roughneck stuff he's made his name on. Taken together, these tracks reveal Paydro to be a complicated thinker, a flexible songwriter, and a formidable vocalist: one whose tracks sound equally appropriate in the club, in the living room, or coming through your car speakers.

To bring "Feel Like Da Bank" alive, he's joined forces with DreamVision, the Cincinnati production house specializing in incendiary, exciting hip-hop music videos. DreamVision understands hip-hop iconography; more importantly, they understand Paydro, and they've shot the rapper in a setting that underscores his charisma. In the clip, Paydro pulls off a bank heist with the casual swagger of the bulletproof. The rapper and his accomplices park their black van outside the Cincinnati Bell building and load it up with purloined cash; soon, he's rhyming from the backseat as the driver rolls unhurriedly through the rain-washed streets of the city. And what has he left behind? His presence has transformed the institution he's taken over. The bank vault, now wide open, looks more like a nightclub than a typical financial institution: it's decorated with green fluorescent light bulbs and populated by dancers wagging stacks of cash. It's a cheeky commentary on the way that the creativity of hip-hop has always reinvigorated capitalism.






Most read news of the week
Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson Release Benefit Single "America The Beautiful" Ft. Amy Grant, Keb' Mo', Trisha Yearwood And The War And Treaty
Margo Price Confronts Addiction, Depression & The Demons Of Her Past In New Music Video For "Hey Child"
Southern California Latin-Rock Band Savor Produces Videos To Help Keep Music Alive During The Pandemic
US Live Event Industry Comes Together To Offer Collective Covid-19 Vaccination Infrastructure And Staff In Letter To President Biden
Vancouver Punks Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Release New Single "Get Busy Dyin'"
Holly Cole Announces Live Performance Record, Montreal, Featuring The Return Of The Holly Cole Trio Out April 2
Spoken Word Poet Dear Me Joins The Substream Records Roster; New Single "Cherryhangover" (Ft. Brian Swindle) Out On February 21
Duran Duran Celebrate Their Career And Music On Pandora And SiriusXM
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Air May 23, 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192461 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012326240539551 secs