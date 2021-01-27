Beyonce, Jay-Z, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Kimmel Appear In Oscar Qualifying Documentary "Who Is Gatsby Randolph?"



The film features cameos by Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Z, Beyonce, Diddy, Kanye West, Vince Vaughn, Tom Ford, Seth Rogan, Caitlyn Jenner, Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie, John Legend, Anthony Anderson, Winnie Harlow, Jeremy Piven,



Gatsby turned Hollywood into his exclusive set, and Hollywood's A List as his costars. Scenes were shot at private Hollywood events including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.



Based on the meteoric rise of Kobie's alter ego; Gatsby Randolph, the film follows Gatsby as he flies on a one-way ticket from Tennessee to LA for a once-in-a-lifetime deal, only to watch it fall apart and he is left standing on the sidewalk in Hollywood with no options. Ever the chameleon, Kobie invents Gatsby Randolph, and quickly sets a course to conquer the city that had all but slammed the door on his dreams.



The documentary is a funny, poignant wild ride through the red carpets and hills of Hollywood with unfettered access to all the glitz and glamour the city is built on.



"As a filmmaker, I had to recognize that my own story of rags to riches was in fact a movie in the making" says Gatsby. "It was a challenging film to create, and to watch it become a movement and to now be in the running for an Oscar, is success beyond my wildest dreams" Gatsby shares

"Who is Gatsby Randolph?" is currently in Oscar consideration. The film is slated for release February 23rd, 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Filmmaker Kobie Randolph's flagship project, "Who Is Gatsby Randolph?" has been causing a stir all around Hollywood.The film features cameos by Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Z, Beyonce, Diddy, Kanye West, Vince Vaughn, Tom Ford, Seth Rogan, Caitlyn Jenner, Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie, John Legend, Anthony Anderson, Winnie Harlow, Jeremy Piven, Heidi Klum, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Fergie, Steve Harvey, Reese Witherspoon, Quentin Tarantino, Nicole Scherzinger, Kanye West, Kazembe Coleman, Paris Hilton, Rosario Dawson, Kate Beckinsale, Scottie Pippen Cedric the entertainer, LaKeith Stanfleld, and Mahershala Ali.Gatsby turned Hollywood into his exclusive set, and Hollywood's A List as his costars. Scenes were shot at private Hollywood events including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.Based on the meteoric rise of Kobie's alter ego; Gatsby Randolph, the film follows Gatsby as he flies on a one-way ticket from Tennessee to LA for a once-in-a-lifetime deal, only to watch it fall apart and he is left standing on the sidewalk in Hollywood with no options. Ever the chameleon, Kobie invents Gatsby Randolph, and quickly sets a course to conquer the city that had all but slammed the door on his dreams.The documentary is a funny, poignant wild ride through the red carpets and hills of Hollywood with unfettered access to all the glitz and glamour the city is built on."As a filmmaker, I had to recognize that my own story of rags to riches was in fact a movie in the making" says Gatsby. "It was a challenging film to create, and to watch it become a movement and to now be in the running for an Oscar, is success beyond my wildest dreams" Gatsby shares"Who is Gatsby Randolph?" is currently in Oscar consideration. The film is slated for release February 23rd, 2021.



