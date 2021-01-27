Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/01/2021

Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City Of Gold Releases Heartfelt New Single "Follow The Stars" (Out Now)

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold kicks-off 2021 with an all-new original song featuring everyone's favorite mystery-solving gals: Daphne and Velma. Written and produced by the tour's creative team at MONLOVE (Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson), "Follow the Stars" is a heartfelt ballad about holding on to hope and the limitless possibilities when you follow the stars - a fitting message for the start of this year.

"Follow the Stars" is out on all streaming platforms today, along with an original video. In the video, Daphne and Velma are brought to the stage, and we are given a first look behind the scenes at the team responsible for The Gang's leading ladies.
"Follow the Stars" follows the first single from the live stage spectacular, "Do the Scooby-Doo."

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold was written, arranged, and produced by MONLOVE's Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Stay tuned for more information and announcements on the live touring stage spectacular this year!






Most read news of the week
Holly Cole Announces Live Performance Record, Montreal, Featuring The Return Of The Holly Cole Trio Out April 2
Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson Release Benefit Single "America The Beautiful" Ft. Amy Grant, Keb' Mo', Trisha Yearwood And The War And Treaty
Caroline Shaw's 'Narrow Sea,' Written For And Performed By So Percussion, Dawn Upshaw, And Gilbert Kalish, Out Now
Brand-New Podcast Series Announced, Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story
Vancouver Punks Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Release New Single "Get Busy Dyin'"
Italian Producer Carlo Whale Reveals New Single 'Mar Nero'
Spoken Word Poet Dear Me Joins The Substream Records Roster; New Single "Cherryhangover" (Ft. Brian Swindle) Out On February 21
'Honeycomb' Singer Jimmie Rodgers Dead At 87
Margo Price Confronts Addiction, Depression & The Demons Of Her Past In New Music Video For "Hey Child"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189829 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013072490692139 secs