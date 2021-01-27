Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City Of Gold Releases Heartfelt New Single "Follow The Stars" (Out Now)





Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold was written, arranged, and produced by MONLOVE's Ella New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold kicks-off 2021 with an all-new original song featuring everyone's favorite mystery-solving gals: Daphne and Velma. Written and produced by the tour's creative team at MONLOVE (Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson), "Follow the Stars" is a heartfelt ballad about holding on to hope and the limitless possibilities when you follow the stars - a fitting message for the start of this year."Follow the Stars" is out on all streaming platforms today, along with an original video. In the video, Daphne and Velma are brought to the stage, and we are given a first look behind the scenes at the team responsible for The Gang's leading ladies."Follow the Stars" follows the first single from the live stage spectacular, "Do the Scooby-Doo."Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold was written, arranged, and produced by MONLOVE's Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Stay tuned for more information and announcements on the live touring stage spectacular this year!



