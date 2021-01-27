Fleet Foxes Physical Release Of 'Shore' Delayed To March 19 In The US





Shore is available on an exclusive crystal clear 2LP vinyl set at independent record stores only. A limited edition New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The physical release of Fleet Foxes' Shore has been delayed to March 19th, excluding Europe & the UK where the album's original February 5th release date will stand. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the printing plant in LA, a significant portion of the vinyl and CD production has temporarily halted. Anti- is working closely with them and all partners to get Shore to fans safely and as quickly as possible. Pre-order here: https://fleetfoxes.ffm.to/shoreFleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold will commemorate the release of Shore on vinyl & CD at independent record stores with a virtual in-store performance, streaming at NoonChorus and now rescheduled for Wednesday, March 24th at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Fans can get access to the mini solo set by pre-ordering the album now at their local indie retailer, or by purchasing Shore in the store or curbside. Find your local store here: https://fleetfoxes.ffm.to/shore/indieexclusivevinylShore is available on an exclusive crystal clear 2LP vinyl set at independent record stores only. A limited edition Fleet Foxes art print by Bailey Elder will also be available as a free gift-with-purchase while supplies last.



