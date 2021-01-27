Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 27/01/2021

Fleet Foxes Physical Release Of 'Shore' Delayed To March 19 In The US

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The physical release of Fleet Foxes' Shore has been delayed to March 19th, excluding Europe & the UK where the album's original February 5th release date will stand. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the printing plant in LA, a significant portion of the vinyl and CD production has temporarily halted. Anti- is working closely with them and all partners to get Shore to fans safely and as quickly as possible. Pre-order here: https://fleetfoxes.ffm.to/shore

Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold will commemorate the release of Shore on vinyl & CD at independent record stores with a virtual in-store performance, streaming at NoonChorus and now rescheduled for Wednesday, March 24th at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Fans can get access to the mini solo set by pre-ordering the album now at their local indie retailer, or by purchasing Shore in the store or curbside. Find your local store here: https://fleetfoxes.ffm.to/shore/indieexclusivevinyl

Shore is available on an exclusive crystal clear 2LP vinyl set at independent record stores only. A limited edition Fleet Foxes art print by Bailey Elder will also be available as a free gift-with-purchase while supplies last.






