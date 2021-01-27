Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 27/01/2021

Eric Bellinger & Hitmaka Releases "Only You"

Eric Bellinger & Hitmaka Releases "Only You"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eric Bellinger has been dropping teasers of collaboration album with Hitmaka "1-800-Hit-Eazy" all month long via his social media platforms. "Only You" is the first single off of the album, which is set to drop on the world's most celebrated Love day, 02-14-21. Some of the talented producers on the album are Chrishan, Ayo, Smash David, and Romano to name a few.

"The production & songwriting on 1-800-HIT-EAZY is so crazy. It's fun as hell to make & done quickly This sum REAL R&B shit that y'all been missing. Valentine's Day gone be crazy!" Hitmaka profess to followers, and we would have to agree based off of the snippet "Only You."

Bellinger could easily rest after releasing seven projects in 2020, but he has shown the world, it's all about perception. One can either give up or stop because we're in pandemic, or keep the creative juices flowing. If you can do what you love, then it will just flow easy.






