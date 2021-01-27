Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 27/01/2021

Major Lazer Debuts Video For "QueLoQue" Featuring Paloma Mami

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Major Lazer debuts the music video for "QueLoQue" featuring Paloma Mami today. The track is from Major Lazer's new album and their first since 2015, Music Is The Weapon, out now to critical acclaim and featuring collaborations with Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Anitta, Khalid and many more.

Directed by Sam Hayes, the video is a tribute to the iconic Hype Williams videos of the 90's, featuring a playful performance from Paloma Mami as well as sci-fi backdrops and fisheye lenses. New York-born, Chilean artist Paloma Mami is one of Latin music's biggest rising stars, whose 2018 debut single "Not Steady" earned her a deal with Sony Music Latin, making her the first Chilean artist of her generation to sign to a major record label.

Music Is The Weapon continues to fulfill Major Lazer's goal of making the world smaller by making the party bigger. Coming five years after Peace Is The Mission and countless world tours—with stops in seldom-visited destinations including Pakistan, Cuba and Nigeria—Music Is The Weapon highlights the group's thoroughly global approach. The album includes songs in five languages and features collaborations with a roster of emerging artists and superstars from around the globe whom the group has encountered on their travels.

In addition to Paloma Mami's feature on musico urbano track "QueLoQue," Jamaican rising stars Sheensea and BEAM feature on "Tiny" and Indian producer Nucleya and vocalist Rashmeet Kaur on the desi bass track "Jadi Buti." Anitta returns to the group's fold on the Latin Grammy-nominated "Rave de Favela," following their 2017 collaboration "Sua Cara," which was one of the first times the now-superstar was heard outside of her native Brazil. Mr Eazi—who Lazer first collaborated with in 2017 and with whom they have toured Africa—joins fellow Nigerian K4mo and the legendary Nicki Minaj on the Afrobeat-inspired "Oh My Gawd."

The chart-topping "Que Calor" with J Balvin and El Alfa embraces the reggaeton and dembow that have made the two titans of Latin music worldwide—sounds that Major Lazer first explored in 2013 with "Watch Out For This (Bumaye)" with Busy Signal (the Jamaican superstar who is featured on the Soca track "Sun Comes Up" and with whom the band has been collaborating since their very earliest releases). The result is the ultimate showcase of Major Lazer's ability to produce massive singles and highlight vibrant sounds from up and coming artists around the world.

Major Lazer is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed Jamaican Zombie War commando, Major Lazer's mission is to free the universe with music. The band has released three acclaimed albums, 2009's Guns Don't Kill People…Lazers Do, 2013's Free The Universe and 2015's Peace Is The Mission, featuring "Lean On" with DJ Snake and MØ—one of the most successful songs of all time.






